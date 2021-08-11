Lionel Messi is now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player. He and his family flew to Paris to complete the transfer on Tuesday, with everything from landing to presentation taking place within a couple of hours. Meanwhile, back in Catalunya, FC Barcelona are not wasting time either, as they have already started erasing images of the Argentine from the club's facilities.

Rumours of a last-minute effort by Barcelona to retain their former captain did not result in anything, and Messi left the city for his new home on Tuesday. On the same day, underwent his medical and signed a new two-year deal before being presented at the Parc des Princes wearing a number 30 PSG shirt.

While PSG fans gave the Messi family a warm welcome, Barcelona fans expressed their sadness and frustration over the past several days. Despite an emotional goodbye during his press conference on Sunday, Messi was all smiles as soon as he landed in Paris.

Now, Barcelona are in the process of moving on as well. According to some images shared on social media, the club had already ordered a massive purge of Messi's images from club facilities. Workers were spotted using heavy equipment to remove Messi's photo from a massive mural outside the Camp Nou.

His images will likely remain in the club's museum owing to his lengthy tenure and numerous achievements with the club. However, the images on display outside the club's stadium are now set to be replaced.

Messi's connection to the club slowly being erased pic.twitter.com/HTkBTelWvO — total Barça (@totalBarca) August 10, 2021

After 21 years with Barcelona, Messi has signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third. Even though his wife Antonella and their three children had wanted to stay in Barcelona, they were all smiles in Paris as they waved to the crowd from the Hotel Monceau balcony.

The family will now be house-hunting, and will be busy settling in before the season officially begins. Messi will be opening a new chapter in his career, after becoming a legend while playing for Barcelona since he was a teenager.