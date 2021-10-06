The FC Barcelona crisis on and off the pitch is an ongoing saga. Irate players, fans and even the media are starting to look for someone to blame, and it appears as though veteran defender Gerard Pique has found himself under the microscope.

Things started out well for Pique this season, gaining praise for leading the group of first team players in accepting salary deductions to help the club. However, his dedication was questioned when he was spotted surfing with his wife, Shakira, and a large group of friends at a time when he was supposed to have been recovering from a calf injury.

His comments following Barcelona's defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League sounded like he was resigned to having mediocre results, and fans did not appreciate that. Spanish publications Marca and Cuatro are now reporting that even manager Ronald Koeman is suspicious of Pique.

Basically, the player is being accused of prioritising his personal business ventures over the club's interests. His company, Kosmos Holdings, bought the rights to air Ligue 1 matches in Spain as soon as Lionel Messi signed for PSG. He also has a an esports investment with Spanish influencer Ibai Llanos.

Having businesses outside the pitch is not necessarily a bad thing, and it is still unclear exactly what Spanish media is accusing him of. There are reported suspicions about the player's close relationship with Barca president Joan Laporta, which is not necessarily a bad thing either. He is believed to be influential over the board, but after Lionel Messi, he can't possibly have much more influence than the former captain did in the past.

This is a developing story, and while Pique is not being accused of any wrongdoing per se as of now, there is some tension around him in the Camp Nou dressing room. Koeman himself has not spoken up about any accusations towards the player, so it remains to be seen if Spanish media have more details to reveal in the coming weeks.