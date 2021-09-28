Dutch football legend Marco van Basten has taken pot shots at compatriot Memphis Depay, accusing the Barcelona star of being an "individualist" rather than a team player. The former Netherlands national team coach is unsure if the former Manchester United star will settle in at the Catalan club.

Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon this summer and was one of manager Ronald Koeman's top targets. The Dutch forward has made seven appearances for the Camp Nou outfit scoring three goals and assisting one, as they look to catch La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Van Basten, who is a three time Ballon d'Or winner, feels Depay is too much of an individual player to fit in with a team like Barcelona. The former Dutch international is unsure if the 27-year-old can adapt to Barcelona's style of play that requires all the players to be involved in the build up.

"I have my doubts that he is a player for Barça," van Basten said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes. "I believe that Memphis is a good player, but I believe he is an artist, an individualist."

"He does his own thing and continues to do that a bit. I believe that in a team this big, you have to be more of a team player. You have to attack as a group and share the ball. I have the idea he does too much his own thing, and I don't know if that is sufficient for an elite club."

Depay is likely to question his compatriot's accusations, especially after starting his Barcelona career in fine fashion. The Netherlands forward has started all but one of Barcelona's games this season, and he is likely to continue as one of the first names on the team sheet under Koeman.

The Dutchman is expected to lead the line until Sergio Aguero returns from the calf injury that has prevented the Argentine from making his Barcelona debut. Depay, along with Real forward Karim Benzema, have taken the most number of shots on goal in La Liga thus far this season.