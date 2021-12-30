FC Barcelona were optimistic that the contract renewal for Ousmane Dembele was just a matter of crossing the t's and dotting the i's. However, it has now been revealed that a meeting between the club and the player's representatives did not go as smoothly as initially hoped.

A major snag was hit during the contract negotiations on Wednesday, and Spanish publication Diario SPORT even went as far as to claim that there were "tensions" between the two camps during the meeting.

It was previously reported that Dembele has agreed to a pay cut and a contract extension with the Catalan giants. However, the terms of the pay cut are still unclear. His current deal expires on June 30, 200, and new manager Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that the Frenchman is a vital part of his plans for the future.

The player's fate had been up in the air for the better part of the past year, but Xavi's arrival meant that the club solidified the mission to get Dembele to sign a extension. Barcelona wanted to get the renewal over the line before the winter transfer window opens on January 1, when the player will be able to listen to offers from other interested parties.

This puts Barcelona at a disadvantage, with numerous other European giants surely able to offer a more lucrative salary package. Dembele's representatives know this, and they apparently made that clear at the negotiating table.

Both parties are still willing to work things out sooner rather than later, and the club is hoping that a compromise can be found. The player himself is happy at the Camp Nou, especially with the vote of confidence from Xavi.

Barcelona wants to lock down important players as soon as possible, so that they can focus on selling the surplus to generate funds. That way, they can have more wriggle room to let Xavi scout for new players to reinforce his squad.