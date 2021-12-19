FC Barcelona were lucky to scrape past Elche in La Liga, even after they gave up an early 2-goal advantage. The match ended 3-2 in favour of the Catalans, and despite their shaky performance in the second half, the world was abuzz because of 17-year-old Gavi, who scored his first goal for the club on Saturday.

Ferran Jutlga Blanc gave Barcelona the lead in the 16th minute, before Gavi doubled the advantage just three minutes later. He picked up the ball in the final third of the pitch and masterfully eluded the Elche defenders with a graceful turn. He approached the box and skipped past another defender before finding the bottom corner of the goal.

It was a beautiful goal to watch and Gavi has well and truly established himself as one of the players to watch in the next generation of Barcelona stars. With Ansu Fati facing injury troubles throughout the past year, manager Xavi Hernandez will be delighted to see that he has other options, despite his reluctance to rely heavily on the younger members of the squad.

Upon scoring on Saturday evening, Gavi surpassed Lionel Messi as he became the third-youngest goalscorer for the Blaugrana

Gavi bagged his first Barcelona goal while just 17 years and 135 days old. Meanwhile, the Argentine club legend and former captain scored his first goal for the club aged 17 years and 331 days.

Ansu Fati still holds the top spot as the club's youngest goalscorer, which he did when he was only 16 years and 304 days old. Next to him, Bojan holds second place, scoring at just 17 years and 53 days old.

While it was brilliant first half for Barcelona, the second half was the complete opposite. Elche managed to equalise with goals from Tete Morente and Pere Milla just a minute apart after the hour mark.

Barcelona were lucky to claim all three points following a goal from substitute Nico Gonzalez in the 85th minute. Gavi was again involved, creating the opportunity with Dembele before feeding the eventual goalscorer.

It was not a comfortable victory, and Xavi knows that he has a lot of work to do.