Barcelona could still offload Sergi Roberto this summer despite planning to offer him a new two-year deal. Inter Milan are said to have shown interest in signing the right-back as they search for replacements for Achraf Hakimi.

Roberto was put up for sale by the Catalan club earlier in the summer with the versatile player valued at €25 million (£21.4m) but the club failed to attract any bids. The 29-year-old currently has just one year remaining on his contract and Barcelona have no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer next summer.

Owing to the lack of bids for the right-back, who can also play in midfield, the La Liga giants decided to offer him a new two year deal. It was thought that the new deal will protect his value going into next summer, while it will also allow the club to renegotiate a lower pay package as the club looks to cut its wage bill.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could still be in with a chance to offload Roberto with Inter showing interest. The Serie A champions have not made a formal offer for the Spaniard's services but are just gathering information as they look for options.

Inter will have to sign a right-back ahead of next season after it was revealed that Hakimi is close to completing a €60 million deal to Paris Saint-Germain. Roberto has played at right-back for most of his Barcelona career but injury troubles ensured he made just 20 appearances in all competitions last season.

Barcelona have shopped Roberto around considerably this summer with the player offered to the likes of Manchester City and other clubs in England. The Camp Nou outfit have shown interest in signing City stars Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo, and were ready to offer the Spain international as part of the deal, but it was rejected by the Premier League champions.

Roberto's future, at the moment, remains unclear as Barcelona are also yet to offer him a new deal. Inter's interest in the player is likely to keep it at bay as the Catalan outfit are desperate to raise funds and lower their expenditure going into next season.