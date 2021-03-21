FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta is neckk deep into his mission to convince Lionel Messi to stay with the club beyond this season. However, he is a realistic man and recent reports have surfaced revealing that he plans to offer the Argentine superstar a two-fold deal that involves a lifetime contract duration, but with a pay cut.

Laporta promised Barcelona members that it will be his priority to convince Messi to stay with the club. An ideal scenario for Laporta would involve a salary reduction, which does not sound like an attractive offer at all. However, this is something that will keep the rest of the squad happy, since it is understood that the club negotiated a pay cut for the entire organisation late last year due to the financial strain brought about by the novel coronavirs pandemic.

Read more 'Sorry Lionel Messi, I will convince you to stay,' says Laporta

Now, why would Messi agree to such a deal? First of all, it would show his teammates and indeed the world, that he is standing in solidarity with the club as it struggles to find financial stability amid these trying times. Despite a salary reduction, Messi won't exactly be paid peanuts anyway.

Staying in Barcelona also means that he is buying stability for his family. His children were born and raised in the city, and it was previously revealed that they do not wish to be uprooted from their home.

Furthermore, Football Espana reports that the deal also includes the option for Messi to stay on for as long as he wants to play in the professional level. In fact, it will not be surprising if Barcelona offers him a position even after he hangs up his boots.

That offers Messi a chance to secure his future, without having to subject his family to uncertainty. It is a well-known fact that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner loves the club and the city where he lives. He has shown revitalised form on the pitch as of late, and his participation in the proceedings surrounding the recent election is a good sign that he is willing to work to rebuild the club.

He has stated that he will wait until the end of the season to make a decision, but things have certainly taken a turn following the debacle of the previous summer. It may be remembered that Messi had tried to leave, only to be blocked by his massive release clause.