A source with knowledge about "The Batman" production claimed that actor Andy Serkis is being eyed to play the caped crusader's trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth. He is said to be in the running for the said role.

A movie insider exclusively told The Wrap that the "Black Panther" actor is in talks to play Batman's most important companion. He is the latest addition to the cast, after "The Batman" confirmed Zoe Kravitz for the role of Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman.

Meanwhile, other actors in the Matt Reeves movie include Paul Dano who plays Edward Nashton a.k.a The Riddler, Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular character, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Serkis would be the fifth actor to take on the iconic role of Bruce Wayne's trusted butler, confidante, and legal guardian. The past movies have seen Michael Caine, William Austin, Michael Gough, and Jeremy Irons portray the role. Irons portrayed the latest Alfred opposite Ben Affleck as The Batman in "Batman v Superman" and "Justice League."

This would not be the first time the 55-year-old Serkis would work with Reeves. The director helmed the last two "Planet of the Apes" movies where Serkis reprised his role as Caesar through motion capture.

Playing Alfred Pennyworth in Reeves' "The Batman" would give Serkis more screen time given that Alfred features frequently in conversations with Bruce. It gives him more exposure contrary to his latest film appearances in the "Black Panther" and the "Avengers" films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he portrayed Ulysses Klaue.

Moreover, playing Alfred Pennyworth in "The Batman" would be a big break for the actor. since the DC character plays an important role in the young billionaire's life following his parents' death. Not to mention, Alfred is a mainstay character in Batman mythology so it could mean a multiple movie deal for Serkis.

Reeves has yet to give an official statement regarding Serkis' addition to "The Batman." The movie reportedly will not premiere until June 2021 and so this gives the actor time to iron out his schedule. If given the role, it would be a busy year for Serkis since he is said to be directing Venom 2 in November.