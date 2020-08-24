Bayern Munich are the new kings of Europe. They beat Paris Saint-Germain in a tight final in Lisbon to claim their sixth UEFA Champions League title. They won the trophy for the first time since 2012-13.

Former PSG player Kingsley Coman scored from a header in the 59th-minute from Joshua Kimmich's cross to seal the deal for the German giants. Since then, the French side tried hard but couldn't score an equaliser.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick is probably the happiest person in the Bayern dressing room. Flick had taken over the management duties from Niko Kovac in November last year. Expectations were high on him, but it seems nobody would have predicted the amount of success that Flick would eventually bring to the table for Bayern.

First, he helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga. And now he added the Champions League to their crown. Flick has now guided Bayern to 21 successive victories.

In comparison, Sunday night proved frustrating for PSG's two attacking stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Both tried hard to outplay their opponents but none could break the barrier. The German side's defence was too good for the 2018 World Cup winning Frenchman and his Brazilian colleague.

In the second half, Mbappe was tripped by Kimmich inside the box. However, PSG's penalty claims were ignored on that occasion. The only positive for the French side is that they didn't concede anywhere near what Barcelona did in the quarter-final against the same opponent.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was declared the man of the match, thanks to his stunning performance.

In the process, Bayern became the first team to win the Champions League by winning all their games in a single campaign. As of now, only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) have more Champions League trophies than Bayern Munich.

According to BBC, Bayern also became only the third team in the history of the Champions League to score 500 goals in total. Real Madrid leads the list with 567 goals, followed by Barcelona (517).

On the other hand, this marked the first time in 35 games in any major European competition that PSG failed to score. The last time they couldn't score was in April 2016, when they lost 0-1 to Manchester City