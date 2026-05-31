Berkshire Hathaway announced the acquisition of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for $72.50 per common share in cash, in what is seen as the first big move by Greg Abel ever since the departure of Warren Buffett. The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $6.8 billion. Including Taylor Morrison's existing debt obligations, the total enterprise value reaches approximately $8.5 billion.

The offer represents a 24% premium to Taylor Morrison's closing stock price of $58.50 on May 29, 2026. Taylor Morrison, which trades under TMHC on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will be delisted upon completion of the deal. The company will transition from public to private ownership, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2026.

What the Deal Means for Berkshire's Housing Strategy

Berkshire Hathaway's Taylor Morrison buy isn't an isolated move in the housing market. It already owns Clayton Homes, one of the largest producers of manufactured housing in the United States. With Taylor Morrison added to the portfolio, Berkshire would hold a national presence in two distinct but adjacent segments of the American housing market: factory-built manufactured homes through Clayton, and site-built single-family communities through Taylor Morrison.

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Berkshire also issued a broader statement of strategic intent. 'We are excited to welcome Taylor Morrison into Berkshire's portfolio, reflecting our long-standing commitment to housing, exemplified by Clayton Homes and our other building products businesses,' the company said in a statement dated 31 May.

Taylor Morrison currently operates more than 350 communities across 21 markets in 12 states. That geographic reach, combined with Clayton Homes' manufacturing network, gives Berkshire a housing platform unlike anything currently assembled under a single corporate parent in the U.S. market. Both executives framed the combination in terms of long-term capital deployment rather than short-term financial engineering.

Greg Abel, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway, described the rationale in direct terms. 'Berkshire is acquiring a best-in-class national homebuilder, led by an exceptional team and backed by a trusted reputation for customer experience,' Abel said.

He added that Berkshire plans to unify its site-built homebuilding operations over time, a move that suggests Taylor Morrison will anchor a broader consolidation of Berkshire's residential construction assets.

Abel also addressed the scale ambitions behind the deal, which is one of the largest acquisitions in the U.S. homebuilding sector announced in 2026. 'Over time, we expect to unify our site-built homebuilding operations into a combined platform enabling us to deliver the dream of homeownership to more Americans,' he said.

Taylor Morrison Going Private

Sheryl Palmer, who has served as both Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Morrison for 13 years as a public company, will remain in her role following the acquisition. The existing management team will stay intact.

Palmer framed the move to private ownership as an opportunity tied directly to Berkshire's financial structure. 'Joining Berkshire Hathaway is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to propel Taylor Morrison into its next, and most exciting, chapter, supported by Berkshire's unmatched capital strength and long-term investment philosophy,' she said in the joint announcement.

She also pointed to the structural fit between homebuilding's business cycle and Berkshire's investment approach. 'Berkshire Hathaway's long-term orientation is uniquely well-suited to the multi-year investment cycle of homebuilding, and this combination will allow us to scale the Taylor Morrison platform in ways that would not be possible as a standalone company,' Palmer said.

The all-cash structure of the transaction means existing Taylor Morrison shareholders will receive $72.50 per share upon deal closing, with no equity component and no exposure to future Berkshire performance. The enterprise value of $8.5 billion indicates Berkshire is absorbing Taylor Morrison's full capital structure, including its outstanding debt, not merely purchasing the equity.

Berkshire reported net earnings of $10.106 billion in the first quarter of 2026, more than double the $4.603 billion posted in the same period of 2025. Operating earnings for the quarter reached $11.346 billion. That level of earnings give Berkshire substantial room to fund an $8.5 billion all-cash transaction without straining its balance sheet.