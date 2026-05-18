A major overhaul of Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio was disclosed in its latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), highlighting significant shifts in several high-profile holdings. Among the most notable changes was a sharp increase in its investment in Google, with the stake more than tripling, representing a 204% rise in shares held.

Berkshire boosted its holdings in Alphabet Class A shares (GOOGL) to 54.2 million shares, valued at roughly $15.6 billion. In addition, the company purchased 3.6 million Class C shares, worth approximately $1 billion.

BERKSHIRE JUST TRIPLED HIS GOOGLE POSITION AND EXITED VISA, MASTERCARD, AND UNITEDHEALTH



Here are their updated largest holdings and every move they made in Q1 2026:



Top 10 holdings:



🥇 Apple $AAPL: $57.8B

🥈 American Express $AXP: $45.9B

🥉 Coca-Cola $KO: $30.4B

4. Bank of… pic.twitter.com/aUzhHeSnaN — WOLF (@WOLF_Financial) May 15, 2026

Technology is the Way Forward

Previously, former CEO Warren Buffett was reluctant to invest heavily in technology, openly admitting that he did not understand the sector well enough to predict whether it could flourish over the long term. Apple was the sole exception, with Berkshire investing in the company towards the end of Buffett's tenure as chief executive.

The same filing now shows Apple remaining Berkshire's largest equity holding, valued at $57.8 billion. This is despite the conglomerate having drastically reduced its Apple position over the past several years by more than 75%. Even so, Apple no longer accounts for more than half of Berkshire's total equity portfolio, according to Yahoo Finance.

Still, whatever Apple stake remains is likely to be retained. Greg Abel and his group chose not to trim the position further, remaining aware of the company's potential.

Against the backdrop of the current economic slowdown, Abel sees opportunity. With Alphabet emerging as one of the leaders in artificial intelligence and continuing to generate revenue through its products, the 63-year-old Berkshire executive believes the company can continue to expand and grow.

Taking Flight With Delta

Beyond tripling its stake in Google, Berkshire also acquired more than $2.6 billion worth of Delta Air Lines stock. The move was notable given Buffett's past view of airlines as a value trap, a stance that led him to sell all airline holdings during the pandemic. He would later retract that assessment, admitting he was wrong.

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That approach now appears to have changed under Abel's leadership. The current Berkshire CEO sees qualities in the airline business that Buffett did not previously emphasise, particularly the revenue model the company is following and what Abel views as its earnings potential.

At the same time, there are factors at play that could weigh on performance, including rising fuel prices and changes in travel frequency. Even so, Abel appears confident that these pressures will eventually settle and align with his projections.

Other notable stakes in the filing included The New York Times Company, with Berkshire tripling its holding to 15.1 million shares, now valued at more than $1.1 billion. There was also Macy's, with the department store chain's shares rising 5.3% after the closing bell.

Cleaning House

While the filing reinforces Berkshire's continued confidence in Google, Apple and Delta, several holdings moved in the opposite direction. Companies that saw reductions included Visa, Mastercard, Domino's Pizza, Amazon, and UnitedHealth Group. Berkshire also trimmed positions in Constellation Brands, Bank of America, Chevron, and Nucor.

Overall, the latest 13F filing underscores a significant shift in where Berkshire Hathaway is positioning its capital. While broader economic conditions remain a factor, the company's leadership appears confident that the current strategy will ultimately pay off as business conditions improve.