Dave Ramsey was 26 years old, earning $250,000 (£197,000) a year and sitting on a $4 million (£3.15 million) real estate portfolio. Two years later, he was bankrupt.

The personal finance guru, who now hosts The Ramsey Show to more than 20 million weekly listeners, has spoken openly about how that collapse shaped everything he teaches today. In a conversation with Graham Stephan and Jack Selby on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Ramsey walked through how his fortune unravelled.

'I had never lost money on a flip,' he said. 'I was not behind on the notes. They just called them.'

The loans backing his portfolio were not traditional mortgages. They were 90-day commercial notes, and the bank could demand full repayment with just three months' notice. When his primary lender was sold to a larger institution in the late 1980s, the new owners did exactly that. He suddenly owed $1.2 million (£946,000) with no way to liquidate fast enough.

How 90-Day Loans Brought Down a $4M Real Estate Empire

Ramsey grew up in Tennessee. His parents both worked in real estate, and he passed his licensing exam at 18, flipping houses while studying finance at the University of Tennessee. By his mid-twenties, he was operating at a prolific rate. All of it financed with debt.

'It was commercial paper, it was not traditional mortgages. It was 90-day paper,' Ramsey told Stephan and Selby. He described the entire operation as '100% financed.'

A second wave of demands followed from another lender for $800,000 (£631,000). He managed to pay down most of it but was left with $378,000 (£298,000) he could not cover. On 23 September 1988, Ramsey Solutions confirmed Dave and his wife Sharon filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. That same day, a sheriff was due at their door to seize household belongings, including their infant daughter Rachel's crib, to settle a lawsuit.

'After I crashed, I kind of had to go through a CSI autopsy,' Ramsey said. His first realisation was that he had never truly understood risk. Growing up in a real estate family had given him a 'dangerously optimistic attitude' toward leverage.

From Bankruptcy to an $850M Property Portfolio

The experience rewired how Ramsey thought about money. He has described the aftermath as starting from zero with no safety net. 'I had to figure out how money works, not what your broke brother-in-law's opinion is, how money really works,' he said on The Ramsey Show.

Read more Couple Went From $250,000 In Debt To $4.2 Million Net Worth — How Real Estate Changed Everything Couple Went From $250,000 In Debt To $4.2 Million Net Worth — How Real Estate Changed Everything

He turned to the Bible, absorbed personal finance literature and sought advice from what he calls 'old rich people' rather than 'young rich people.' Seasoned wealth builders, in his view, have survived downturns and understand the cost of overleveraging. 'They've actually done it, not have a theory about it,' he said.

In 1992, he launched a small radio programme called The Money Game, which eventually became The Ramsey Show. He built Ramsey Solutions into a company that generated a reported $300 million (£237 million) in revenue in 2025. He also returned to real estate, this time without borrowing a penny.

According to The Street, Ramsey's personal fortune sits at an estimated $200 million (£158 million) as of early 2026, though the actual number could be substantially higher. He has claimed ownership of roughly $850 million (£670 million) in real estate, all of it purchased with cash.

'We don't borrow money at all, ever, for anything,' Ramsey has said. 'Debt equals risk, and the borrower is slave to the lender.'

His stance remains divisive. Critics argue that blanket avoidance of debt eliminates one of the most effective tools for building wealth, particularly in property. But Ramsey's counter is rooted in experience rather than theory. 'It may be primitive, it may be easy to understand, but it is very hard to do because it has everything to do with you changing your heart and the way you function and the way you live your life,' he has said.

A 28-year-old watching a sheriff prepare to seize his daughter's crib is not the kind of lesson a person forgets.