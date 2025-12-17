The European Union has announced a significant retreat from its landmark climate policy, effectively scrapping the total ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

In a move that has stunned environmental campaigners but delighted the automotive industry, the European Commission proposed on Tuesday, 16 December, that the target for reducing tailpipe emissions be lowered from 100 per cent to 90 per cent. This crucial adjustment means that motorists will likely be able to purchase new hybrid vehicles and cars running on synthetic fuels well into the next decade.

The original plan, agreed upon two years ago, was designed to force a complete switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by making it illegal to sell any new car that emitted carbon dioxide. However, facing stalling sales of electric cars and fierce lobbying from major manufacturing nations like Germany and Italy, Brussels has opted for a 'pragmatic' compromise.

Under the new rules, manufacturers can continue to sell vehicles with internal combustion engines provided they offset the remaining 10 per cent of emissions through other green measures, such as using 'low-carbon steel' or investing in synthetic 'e-fuels'.

Industry Pressure And Economic Realities

The decision follows months of intense pressure from the car industry, which has warned that a strict ban would lead to factory closures and massive job losses across Europe.

Major carmakers have argued that the charging infrastructure is not ready and that electric cars remain too expensive for many ordinary families. The slowing demand for EVs in 2025 has given weight to these arguments, allowing political leaders to push for a softening of the rules.

Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, has been a vocal critic of the outright ban, arguing that Europe must remain open to different technologies. His government, alongside the Italian administration, has successfully argued that a 'technology neutral' approach is better for the economy. They believe that advanced plug-in hybrids, cars that have both an electric battery and a petrol engine, should play a role in the transition, rather than being outlawed entirely.

What This Means For Drivers

For the average driver, this change ensures more choice in the showroom after 2035. While electric vehicles will still be the main focus for manufacturers, the new '90 per cent' target allows for the continued sale of plug-in hybrids. These cars can drive on electric power for short city trips but switch to a petrol engine for longer motorway journeys, eliminating the 'range anxiety' that still worries many buyers.

The loophole for 'e-fuels' (synthetic petrol made from captured carbon and hydrogen) means that traditional sports cars and luxury vehicles with combustion engines could technically remain on sale. However, experts warn that these fuels are currently very expensive to produce. This suggests that while petrol cars may survive, running them could become a luxury reserved for the wealthy, while most drivers will still be pushed towards electric options by market forces.

Anger From Environmental Groups

The announcement has sparked outrage among climate activists and Green party politicians, who have labelled the decision a 'betrayal' of the European Green Deal. Critics argue that allowing petrol and diesel engines to stay on the road for longer will make it nearly impossible for the continent to meet its climate goals for 2050.

Transport & Environment, a leading campaign group, stated that the '90 per cent' target creates a permanent pollution loophole. They fear that by relaxing the rules, the EU is condemning future generations to dirtier air and delaying the necessary shift to clean transport. Despite this opposition, the proposal is expected to pass, as the political wind in Europe has shifted towards protecting industry and jobs in the face of tough economic competition from China and the United States.