Persistent workforce reductions across major technology firms in Silicon Valley are prompting foreign engineers and professionals on visas to reevaluate their employment stability in US.

Since 2022, prominent firms including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Apple have collectively eliminated more than 100,000 roles.

For international employees whose legal residency and right to live in the United States depend entirely on maintaining active employment sponsorship, these sweeping cuts have introduced a severe layer of vulnerability.

Under standard regulations, H-1B visa holders typically have a strict 60-day window following a layoff to secure new sponsorship, transfer their visa, or depart the country. This compressed timeline has fueled widespread anxiety across Silicon Valley, pushing many skilled technologists to seek out alternative employment where they perceive lower risks of sudden redundancy.

Amazon alone has carried out two rounds of cuts eliminating about 30,000 roles. Publicly traded giants that once seemed like the safest bets in tech now look less predictable to the people whose right to live in the US depends on a steady pay cheque.

Shifting Strategies Toward Infrastructure and Smaller Firms

In response to the volatility, workers like Vinit Juneja have transitioned away from consumer-facing Big Tech giants toward industries tied to the physical infrastructure of artificial intelligence.

Juneja arrived from India in 2023 for graduate school and landed what many international students still see as the dream: a software engineering job at Amazon. Then the Big Tech layoffs started landing closer to home.

As colleagues were let go, Juneja said he realised 'that no one's safe.' On his F‑1 STEM OPT visa, losing his job without quickly finding another sponsor could mean having to leave the country altogether.

Less than a year into the role, Juneja spotted an opening as a technical product manager at Applied Materials, a semiconductor equipment manufacturer deeply embedded in the AI chip supply chain.

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The move lined up with his longer‑term career ambitions, but more than that, he believed a company tied to the physical infrastructure of AI might ride out the current volatility better than consumer‑facing Big Tech. He accepted the offer in April.

He is not alone in making that calculation. Federal data cited in the report show that the so‑called 'Magnificent 7' companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, have secured more than 200,000 approved H‑1B visa applications since October 2020.

Any swing in sentiment among that cohort matters. If even a fraction of those workers start drifting to chip makers, private software firms or overseas employers, the impact on the talent pool at the US tech titans could be significant.

Big Tech Layoffs Reshape Visa Holders' Career Calculus

The pressure is particularly acute for H‑1B workers, who generally have 60 days after a layoff to find a new sponsor or leave the US.

Earlier this year, Ayush Raj Jha, a software engineer at Oracle and an H‑1B visa holder from India, decided he needed both a more senior role and a firmer footing.

Repeated rounds of redundancies at Oracle and other large tech groups, he said, have left people like him 'constant[ly]' fearful and uncertain about their futures.

Jha eventually accepted a staff software engineer position at a privately owned customer‑service software company. In his eyes, a business not subject to the short‑term demands of public markets might prove less trigger‑happy on headcount when conditions turn.

The anxiety is not imagined. Between January and July this year, tech firms cut nearly 150,000 jobs, more than three times as many as any other sector, according to career transition firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Jason Finkelman, a business immigration lawyer in Austin, said his clients are now coming to him before they are laid off, asking for 'immigration strategies and contingency plans because of so much economic uncertainty.'

Another immigration attorney, Rohit Srinivasa, who works with startups and mid‑sized tech companies in the Los Angeles area, said he has already seen visa holders switching employers in direct response to layoff fears. The concern is not just about today's cuts but about what automation and AI could do to particular roles over the next few years.

Big Tech Layoffs Fuel Brain Drain and New Ventures

Some workers are not just trading one employer for another. New York‑based immigration lawyer Divij Kishore said clients increasingly want to know which visas might allow them to build their own businesses rather than tie their fate to a single corporation.

Others, he added, are giving up on the US altogether, moving to Canada, Australia, Europe and elsewhere while continuing to work in the same industry, often with similar multinational clients.

'They're working with the same organisations in the same field and industry,' he said. 'It's an effective brain drain.' If that pattern continues, Big Tech layoffs could end up exporting the very expertise that helped turn the US platforms into global heavyweights.

Yet leaving the giants is rarely straightforward. For many visa holders, the draw of those brands remains powerful. Pay and stock packages are hard to match. Career ladders are clearer. The scale of the products on offer, from global e‑commerce systems to cloud platforms used by millions, is impossible to replicate inside a small team.

There is also a more prosaic factor that weighs heavily in these decisions. Big Tech firms have entire immigration departments that exist to keep foreign workers' paperwork in order.

Abhinav Bohra, an H‑1B holder who has worked as a data scientist at Amazon since 2019, said the company's specialist team makes him considerably less anxious that a missed form or filing error could derail his life.

'At companies like Amazon, we know that our visas and our documents are handled by experts, so it feels much safer,' he said. By contrast, a smaller employer without that infrastructure might be more prone to mistakes that carry life‑changing consequences.

That tension between security and ambition runs through the story of David Chong. On a TN visa tied to his software engineering job at Microsoft, he had a clear route towards a green card and a long‑term future in the US. But repeated restructuring and layoffs shuffled him between teams and, coupled with a sluggish promotion timeline, pushed him to reconsider.

Last September, Chong walked away from Microsoft, moved back to Canada and began building an AI sales‑agent start‑up. He believes that even if it fails, it is a decision his 'future self' will not regret.

Nothing about the next phase is guaranteed, for Chong or for the broader class of immigrant technologists watching the Big Tech layoffs roll on.

For now, though, many of them appear less willing to let the fate of their visas hang on the next round of corporate cost‑cutting.