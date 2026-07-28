Payments giant Visa will cut about 2,600 jobs worldwide, roughly seven per cent of its workforce, as Chief Executive Officer Ryan McInerney ties a major restructuring to an artificial intelligence push and plans for expansion into faster‑growing markets, according to an internal memo confirmed on Tuesday.

The workforce reduction amounts to roughly seven per cent of the total staff count worldwide. These targeted cuts will primarily impact the technology and product divisions, as the company seeks to streamline operations and evolve how work gets done.

This comes after a sustained period of rapid hiring across the broader financial technology sector, which saw Visa expand its workforce to 34,100 employees by the end of its last fiscal year. This figure represented a headcount that had more than tripled over the previous decade.

Competitors such as PayPal Holdings and Block have already enacted similar structural reductions in recent months as the digital payments industry grows increasingly competitive.

Artificial Intelligence Reshapes Visa Workforce

McInerney outlined the strategic pivot in his internal communication to staff, noting that the business must evolve to capture future opportunities. He explicitly highlighted the growing influence of automation on daily corporate operations.

'To capture the opportunities ahead and best position Visa to lead this transformation, we must continue evolving how we work,' McInerney wrote. 'AI is also helping to accelerate this evolution and shape the way work gets done at Visa.'

The restructuring reflects a wider trend across the financial and technology sectors. Companies are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence to automate technical work such as software development while seeking to control costs.

While artificial intelligence is now used to reduce repetitive tasks and speed up product delivery, a person with direct knowledge of the matter indicated it was a significant factor but not the sole driver behind the final decision.

Visa Shifts Investment To Global Growth And Affluent Customers

Rather than simply shrinking its corporate footprint, the payments network intends to redirect capital into specific high‑growth areas. The company plans to reinvest in consumer payments, commercial money‑movement solutions and value‑added services across different regions.

This renewed focus includes stablecoin integration, cross‑border transactions and business‑to‑business offerings. Geographic expansion and a concentrated effort to target affluent consumers remain central to the revised corporate strategy.

'I have deep conviction that we are doing what is right for Visa, our clients and our partners as we continue to focus on driving efficiency across the company in order to reinvest in our highest potential opportunities,' McInerney informed employees.

VISA IS CUTTING 7% OF ITS WORKFORCE



Bloomberg reports Visa plans to cut about 2,600 jobs, with technology and product teams taking the biggest hit. CEO Ryan McInerney wants a leaner company as payments competition tightens.



The context makes it notable. Visa runs one of the… pic.twitter.com/ujNcXBUUZ6 — LayoffHedge (@LayoffAI) July 28, 2026

Earnings Loom As Visa Stresses Momentum

The strategic realignment comes as Visa prepares to report its quarterly earnings after US markets close on Tuesday. Impacted employees were scheduled to be contacted the same day to discuss next steps and transition assistance packages.

Alongside the workforce reductions, leadership pointed to the company's financial position and recent performance. McInerney cited strong financial results, positive employee engagement and high client satisfaction as evidence that past choices have placed the business on solid footing.

'As a result of the choices we have made over the past few years, we are entering a new era in commerce with a business that has real momentum,' he noted in the staff memo.

Moving forward, Visa intends for these structural and technological changes to allow the business to build and ship products more efficiently than before.