Visa is cutting approximately 2,600 jobs, or around 7% of its global workforce, as the payments giant restructures operations and increases investment in artificial intelligence and higher-growth business areas.

The company confirmed the workforce reduction after an internal memo from chief executive Ryan McInerney was first reported by Bloomberg and later confirmed by CNBC.

Visa employs roughly 34,000 people worldwide. According to the reports, the reductions will primarily affect employees in product and technology functions.

CEO Says AI Will Help Transform How Visa Operates

In the memo, McInerney said the restructuring is intended to position Visa for long-term growth rather than simply reduce costs.

'To capture the opportunities ahead and best position Visa to lead this transformation, we must continue evolving how we work,' he wrote.

He added that artificial intelligence is helping accelerate that transformation and is changing how work is performed across the company.

McInerney also said he has 'deep conviction that we are doing what is right for Visa, our clients and our partners' by improving efficiency and reinvesting in areas with the strongest growth potential.

According to Bloomberg, Visa plans to redirect savings from the restructuring into businesses including commercial and money movement solutions, consumer payments, value-added services and stablecoin-related initiatives.

CNBC, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that the company also intends to expand investment in affluent consumers, cross-border payments, business payment products and geographic growth.

The source told CNBC that while AI forms part of Visa's broader strategy, it is not the sole reason for the workforce reduction.

Industry-Wide Focus on AI and Efficiency

Visa's announcement comes as financial institutions and technology companies increasingly incorporate AI into their operations while reassessing staffing needs following several years of rapid expansion.

The company's restructuring follows similar workforce reductions announced elsewhere in the financial technology sector during the past year.

The company's restructuring follows similar workforce reductions announced elsewhere in the financial technology sector during the past year.

Industry analysts said the move reflects broader efforts to improve operational efficiency while redirecting investment toward faster-growing areas of business.

Analysts at Evercore ISI described the restructuring as a routine capital allocation decision by a company with a strong operating track record, saying it reflected a shift of resources toward areas expected to generate higher returns.

Read more Uber's AI Push Triggers Second Round of Layoffs in Just Two Months: Who's Affected This Time? Uber's AI Push Triggers Second Round of Layoffs in Just Two Months: Who's Affected This Time?

Visa has not announced a detailed timetable for the job reductions or disclosed severance arrangements for affected employees.

The company also has not specified how many positions will be eliminated in individual regions or business units.

The restructuring nevertheless represents one of Visa's largest workforce reductions in recent years and underscores how major payments companies are balancing investment in emerging technologies, including AI, with continued expansion into new payment products and services.

While AI is a prominent part of Visa's long-term strategy, the company's public statements and reports from Bloomberg and CNBC indicate the restructuring is part of a broader effort to reallocate resources toward areas it believes offer the greatest future growth.