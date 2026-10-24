Billie Eilish is facing renewed scrutiny after launching a jewellery line with pieces costing up to $2,400 (about £1,970), with critics questioning whether the luxury collection sits comfortably alongside her past comments challenging billionaires and profit‑driven practices.

The Grammy‑winning artist and her brother, FINNEAS, have collaborated with jewellery brand John Hardy on a collection of sterling silver pieces priced from $195 (about £160) to $2,400 (about £1,970). The launch has prompted some social media users to revisit Eilish's previous remarks about extreme wealth and profit‑focused behaviour in the music industry.

Billie Eilish Previously Challenged Billionaires Over Their Wealth

Eilish made headlines on 29 October 2025 when she used her acceptance speech at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards to challenge wealthy attendees to put their money towards helping others.

'If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,' she said.

She also questioned why anyone would want to become a billionaire, asking the audience: 'If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?' She ended by urging wealthy attendees to give their money away.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and filmmaker George Lucas were among the prominent figures in attendance.

The speech came as Eilish announced plans to donate $11.5 million (about £9.4 million) from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour proceeds to organisations working on food equity, climate justice and reducing carbon pollution.

Her comments have since become part of the debate surrounding her latest venture, with critics questioning whether selling expensive luxury goods aligns with her public statements about wealth.

Inside Billie Eilish's High-End John Hardy Collaboration

Launched on 21 October, the Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Collection features two design lines created with John Hardy: Wildflower, inspired by Eilish's music, and Screwball, a more sculptural sterling‑silver range.

The collection features pieces priced from $195 (about £160) to $2,400 (about £1,970), with the Screwball link necklace at the top of the range. According to John Hardy, the pieces are handcrafted in more than 99 per cent reclaimed sterling silver, with lab‑grown diamonds used in selected designs.

However, some social media users have questioned the collection's high prices, especially given Eilish's previous comments about extreme wealth and profit‑driven practices.

Social Media Users Question Eilish's Views on Capitalism

Several users on X have criticised the singer over what they see as a contradiction between her public statements and the new jewellery line.

Last October she told a room of billionaires, 'If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?' This week she's selling a $2,400 silver chain. Capitalism is fine when it's your necklace. — AMERICAN HERO (@MERICAxFIRST) October 23, 2026

One post directly compared Eilish's remarks at the 2025 awards ceremony with the price of her latest jewellery offering, arguing that her criticism of billionaires sits uneasily alongside the luxury launch.

Notice she was an anti-capitalist until it's time to sell $2,000 silver chains. Capitalism always wins in the end. — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) October 23, 2026

Another user questioned whether Eilish's previous comments about billionaires and money were consistent with selling silver jewellery costing thousands of dollars.

Past Criticism of Profit-Driven Music Sales Resurfaces

The jewellery backlash follows Eilish's previous criticism of practices within the music industry that encourage fans to purchase multiple versions of the same album.

In March 2024, she criticised the practice of releasing multiple vinyl variants to boost sales, describing it as wasteful and expressing frustration with the industry's emphasis on money and chart numbers.

'It's so wasteful, and it's irritating to me that you care that much about your numbers and care that much about making money,' she said in an interview with Billboard.

Eilish later clarified that she was addressing systemic issues across the industry rather than targeting individual artists. She also acknowledged that she had released multiple vinyl variants herself, explaining that her versions used recycled materials.

Eilish's $2,400 (about £1,970) jewellery line has reignited debate over her public comments on billionaire wealth and profit‑driven practices. While critics question whether the luxury collaboration aligns with those remarks, the collection's use of reclaimed silver adds another dimension to the discussion.