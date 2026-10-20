Cyndi Lauper has criticised music industry shareholders for expecting artists to repeat blockbuster sales, warning that commercial pressure can undermine creativity.

The 73-year-old singer spoke to Billboard journalist Joe Lynch at a Bonhams exhibition in New York.

The interview, published on 19 October 2026, drew on Michael Jackson's Thriller. Her comments accompanied a display of costumes and memorabilia ahead of a 22 October auction.

Recalling her collaborations with musicians and designers, she questioned corporate demands for predictable financial results.

Why Cyndi Lauper Says Music Industry Success Cannot Be Repeated on Demand

'If you squeeze people dry, you wreck it,' Lauper told Billboard. She argued that shareholders expecting continued growth are not necessarily the people writing songs, recording albums or developing the ideas that give artists their identities.

Her example was Jackson's blockbuster album Thriller. Lauper recalled industry figures responding to sales of 35 million copies by producing a chart about what should happen the following year. She portrayed their reaction as an attempt to make an exceptional result into a routine target.

The 35 million figure was Lauper's recollection, not a separately verified sales total. She also did not identify the individuals who supposedly presented the chart. She criticised the expectation itself, not a publicly named executive or company.

'You're not making a car,' she said, rejecting the idea that another enormous hit could be produced to order. Lauper also described the people behind such expectations as 'greedy and shortsighted.'

Her objection goes beyond the arithmetic of record sales. A hit may make a company money, but its success does not provide a formula that guarantees another. In Lauper's telling, demanding the same outcome repeatedly risks draining the people who created it.

She extended that argument to fashion, describing large companies acquiring smaller labels and imposing demanding schedules on designers. She cited Alexander McQueen when discussing the amount of work involved in staging numerous fashion shows. She did not single out any company as responsible for wrongdoing.

How Cyndi Lauper's New York Auction Reflects Her Creative Values

The interview setting made the criticism personal. Bonhams' Cyndi Lauper: Suitcase of Memories exhibition gathers clothes, accessories and keepsakes from more than four decades of her career.

The live sale is due on 22 October, while an online sale, which opened on 22 September, is scheduled to end on 23 October.

Lauper's official website says the collection includes clothing from her early performances and designs by Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

It also reflects her long connection with Screaming Mimi's, the New York vintage boutique she frequented before becoming internationally famous.

In the original Billboard interview, Lauper described putting outfits together through experimentation, including spray paint and safety pins. For her, clothing was another means of expression.

Lauper said preparing the auction had prompted her to revisit the work of collaborators across music and fashion. In a statement announcing the sale, she described those disciplines as closely connected. She wanted to share the work and imagination behind the objects.

Her concerns also reached beyond the entertainment business to the city around her. Lauper argued that rising costs and corporate influence had made Manhattan less hospitable to young creative communities. She called it 'Work Island' and recalled a Greenwich Village with a different character.

Those remarks reflect her experience and opinion, rather than a measured assessment of the city's affordability or artistic population. Still, they fit her broader criticism of commercial priorities that displace the conditions in which unusual ideas can develop.

Lauper joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. Her 1983 debut She's So Unusual produced four US top-five hits, and she later composed Kinky Boots.

At Bonhams, visitors can now see clothing and personal objects from that career before the sales close this week.