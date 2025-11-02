Bitcoin is holding its breath, and so are investors. Hovering just above $110,000 (£90,000), the world's biggest cryptocurrency is locked in a tense stand-off between buyers and sellers.

Bulls see it as the calm before a monster breakout, while bears warn it could be the setup for a brutal correction.

The digital asset has been trapped between $109,000 (£89,000) and $114,000 (£93,000) for days, teasing traders with every flicker of movement.

On the charts, it is a battle line: the 100-day moving average sitting near $114K is capping rallies, while the 200-day average around $109K is keeping it afloat. Every test sparks a tug of war, and patience is wearing thin.

Bitcoin's Tense Tug of War

This tight consolidation is building pressure that cannot last. Rising trading volumes suggest something big is brewing. A clean break above $114K (£93K) could send prices racing towards $120K (£98K) or beyond. A fall below $108K (£88K) might open the trapdoor to $102K (£83K).

For now, both camps are circling. Bulls point to strong institutional support. Bears insist that global uncertainty and overbought conditions could bring another cold shower.

Big Money Still Backing Bitcoin

Despite the jitters, heavyweight players are not flinching. Strategy (MSTR), the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is doubling down.

Its chairman Michael Saylor has made it clear: no mergers, no distractions, just Bitcoin. The firm's 640,808 BTC stash is worth more than $70 billion (£57 billion), and Saylor insists the company's mission is to hold forever.

Meanwhile, macro winds are shifting in Bitcoin's favour. The US Federal Reserve's latest rate cut and improving US-China relations have eased global market tension, nudging investors back towards risk assets.

The result is a surprisingly firm floor around $110K (£90K). Analysts say institutional accumulation continues to absorb sell pressure, suggesting that Bitcoin's long-term story remains intact, even as short-term traders flinch.

November Warning: Calm Before the Storm?

But there is a reason traders are twitchy. Historically, November is one of Bitcoin's most volatile months. Analyst Timothy Peterson warns that several of the crypto's biggest crashes, in 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2022, all struck during November.

He points to a danger zone between 8 and 20 November, when liquidity often thins out and corporate earnings revisions spook investors. If forecasts weaken, risk assets like Bitcoin could take a hit. Yet history also shows that these dips often set up explosive rebounds later in the year.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at roughly $110,150 (£90,100), up just 0.7% in 24 hours. Volumes remain steady but cautious, a classic sign of a market waiting for direction.

The Countdown Begins

Everyone agrees on one thing: this sideways drift will not last. When Bitcoin finally breaks free from its $5,000 (£4,000) range, the next move could be dramatic and decisive.

Whether it is an upward surge towards $120K (£98K) or a slide back to $102K (£83K), traders are bracing for fireworks as November begins. One way or another, Bitcoin's long pause looks set to end, and the next move could define the rest of 2025.