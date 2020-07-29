Despite the huge losses reported by the automotive industry since the coronavirus outbreak started early this year, carmakers apparently still have new projects in development. A few weeks ago, Lamborghini debuted a cabriolet version of its exclusive V12 hybrid supercar – the Sián Roadster. Meanwhile, Ford revisited a beloved SUV platform – the 2021 Bronco -- to the delight of many nostalgic consumers. BMW, on the other hand, is taking an emission-free approach by introducing all-electric variants of its 5 Series, 7 Series, and X1.

For years, Tesla has been the most reliable brand for people who wanted greener alternatives to traditional automobiles. Eventually, the majority of renowned manufacturers announced their respective plans for electrification in the coming years. In fact, there are some that already offer battery-powered options for its clients. Now, the German luxury marque confirms its plans which involve "sustainability and efficient resource management" with a detailed roadmap up to 2030.

"I firmly believe the fight against climate change and how we use resources will decide the future of our society – and of the BMW Group. As a premium car company, it is our ambition to lead the way in sustainability. That is why we are taking responsibility here and now and making these issues central to our future strategic direction," said Chairman of the Board of Management Oliver Zipse in a press release.

He likewise added: "This new strategic direction will be anchored in all divisions – from administration and purchasing to development and production, all the way to sales. We are taking sustainability to the next level." Nevertheless, sources claim BMW will still continue to produce mild hybrid, gas-powered, and plug-in hybrid versions in its future lineup.

As many countries have already imposed new regulations regarding emissions, compliance is essential in order to continue sales. Advancements in battery technology and other manufacturing methods have allowed all-electric vehicles to match or even outperform those with combustion engines. Based on reports, Tesla still remains the top choice when it comes to EVs, but it is likely to encounter tougher competition in the coming years not only from established icons such as BMW, Audi, and Porsche but even form startups.