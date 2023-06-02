* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

The world of gaming has come a long way since the days of Pong, but even today's most advanced multiplayer experiences fall short of the promise of the Metaverse.

In short, it's a game-changer. The Metaverse, for those who don't know, is an interconnected web of platforms throughout which users can move seamlessly, whilst maintaining their identity and digital assets, with complete freedom to explore fully realised virtual worlds and experience new forms of entertainment in ways that were previously unimaginable.

In the Metaverse, users aren't bound by the outdated laws of physical space – and the promise of full immersion into virtual gameplay has been on gamers' minds for years now. You can go anywhere you like, anytime you like. Want to visit a tropical island at midnight? No problem. The Metaverse has got you covered – and you can leave your passport at home.

Virtual worlds have become almost unrecognisable from their roots, like Habitat which launched way back in 1986, and its ubiquitous successors like Second Life and The Sims.

Today's games are built on advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of blockchain technology. For example, popular games like Fortnite deliver incredibly engaging experiences for users. As being powered by user-generated content, games nowadays allow players to create a world of their imagination through the perks of decentralised finance: think GameFi (play-to-earn blockchain games) or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

At Roobet, we know that the gaming community has always been light-years ahead of mainstream trends. The Metaverse has the potential to truly revolutionise how the whole world is entertained. Not to mention the way we interact and socialise.

The Metaverse is the perfect meeting place for old and new friends around the world – imagine being able to attend a virtual concert with your best friend who lives halfway across the world or exploring a virtual Louvre with a group of like-minded enthusiasts from the comfort of your own home. Forget about being stuck in traffic or dealing with bumbling tourists.

And if you want to visit a casino – you want that shared experience, connection, and camaraderie with those around you that you just don't get with online gambling sites – but you're glued to your seat after a long day at work? That doesn't matter.

Community is the beating heart of what we do at Roobet. We're founded by gamers, for gamers, and pride ourselves on being creator-led and inclusive. We're on a mission to foster a safe and secure space for our players to be themselves and have fun together.

So why not make a space like this in the Metaverse?

Granted, it's a somewhat Utopian concept. We could cherry-pick and combine the best of casino's physical and online experiences to create a space that nurtures close-knit communities and friendships that transcend geographical boundaries, and replicates the fun of being around likeminded people that gives physical casino its edge – whilst catering to those who prefer to gamble from their own home, on the move, or simply enjoy our online offering of several thousand more games than can fit in a traditional casino.

And the impact that hyper-personalisation and customisation of gameplay promises to have on the player experience is incredible. The Metaverse is an opportunity to develop and design an ideal, and flexible, shared digital reality – no more having to make do in the same old gaudy casino with thousands of noisy slot machines, or logged on to a faceless, isolating website.

No more fantasising about the perfect casino. It could be at each player's fingertips.

And the use of crypto means that transactions in Roobet's corner of the Metaverse would be more secure, with faster pay-out times, and enhanced identity protection. But unlike online gambling, such transactions can be experienced in a whole new immersive reality, meaning players could replicate real-world experiences like exploring a casino floor and bumping into new friends, or transacting for immutable ownership of a new outfit in the casino's boutique shops.

When enhanced security is paired with convenience, it's hard to believe – and even harder to believe that it could be fun. But it's possible. The decentralisation of virtual products means that developers like us are free to build as creatively as we like, without having to jump through hoops for approvals by some bureaucratic, centralised company with no creative vision.

This red tape has held back innovation in the crypto and gaming industries for far too long, and upon entering the Metaverse, it's just another layer of restriction we could shed ourselves of to fully optimise the player-centric experience. We welcome any chance for creative freedom, speedy game development, launches, and integration, as well as truly unique and original entertainment offerings with open arms.

At Roobet, we're not chasing to keep up with trends in digital entertainment. We're in the drivers' seat. And as we think about exploring the Metaverse, we're no longer bound by the limits that restrict and bore us in the physical world. Perhaps it's time we explore this next frontier of entertainment, and work to shape it into something revolutionary.