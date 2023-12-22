British Airways is reportedly launching a new route between the UK and a popular European city in Turkey from next year.

Holidaymakers can gear up for British Airways flights from London Heathrow Terminal Five to the Turkish city of Izmir, starting next summer, reported The Sun.

The English carrier has planned to operate one weekly flight from London Heathrow every Saturday at 7.30 am, arriving in Izmir at 1.30 pm local time, with a total journey time of around four hours. On the other hand, return British Airways flights from the Aegean Sea city to London Heathrow will depart on the same day at 2.35 pm local time.

British Airways' new flights from London to Izmir are set to begin in May 2024. The flights are expected to run throughout the summer until September 2024.

The English media outlet has also stated that a return journey from London to Izmir can be booked for around £146 on the British Airways website.

The London-headquartered carrier also operates other flights between the UK and Turkey, including landing in other vacation hotspots such as Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman.

Located on Turkey's Aegean Coast, Izmir's popularity as a holiday destination is gradually increasing, especially among British travellers because of its stunning beaches and coast. The Turkish city is home to a nearly 2km long coast with sandy beaches and crystal-clear blue waters.

Another attraction of Izmir is its weather, with temperatures climbing to 26°C in May and as high as 34°C in August.

Meanwhile, British Airways isn't the only airline to have launched flights to Izmir in 2024. Earlier this year, Jet2 also announced new flights to the Turkish city, starting from next summer.

The British low-cost carrier is set to add an extra 75,000 seats to some of its most popular destinations in Turkey, Croatia, Greece, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Brit holidaymakers earlier received some disappointing news when Lufthansa announced it would be suspending its services between Liverpool from early next year.

Lufthansa currently runs flights between Liverpool and Frankfurt in Germany, but will suspend the route in February.

The German carrier launched this route only in May 2022 and despite it being a success, the airline has decided to halt flights from the Liverpool John Lennon Airport. It is because of the lack of plane availability, amongst ongoing maintenance on its fleet,

A Lufthansa spokesman said the airline regretted the decision, but the route's "economic" benefits had declined recently. However, Lufthansa still operates other direct flights to Frankfurt from the UK, including airports such as London City, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle.