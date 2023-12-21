A major airline is set to suspend flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport early next year, which will be a massive blow for holidaymakers.

Lufthansa currently runs flights between Liverpool and Frankfurt in Germany, but will be suspending the route in February.

The German carrier launched this route only in May 2022 and despite it being a success, the airline has decided to halt flights from the Liverpool John Lennon Airport. It is because of lack of plane availability, amongst ongoing maintenance on its fleet, reported Liverpool Echo.

The Lufthansa flights from Liverpool Airport to Frankfurt provided passengers with further connections to other destinations across the world. The German carrier had increased the number of services to the flight hub on the banks of the River Mersey to six per week in the summer earlier this year.

However, a Lufthansa spokesman made a contradicting statement. He said the airline regrets the decision, but the route's "economic" benefits had declined in recent months.

A Liverpool John Lennon Airport spokesperson, meanwhile, revealed they would work with Lufthansa to find a way to bring their services back to the busy airport in Merseyside.

"We are naturally very disappointed to hear of Lufthansa's decision to suspend their Frankfurt service from Liverpool, particularly since the route was performing well and steadily growing in line with forecasts and we will continue to work with Lufthansa to secure the return of this important link at the earliest opportunity, once their availability of aircraft issues have been resolved.

"This route is strategically important for the City Region due to the global connectivity it brings and we will continue to explore opportunities to better connect the City Region," the airport's spokesperson added.

Lufthansa still operates other direct flights to Frankfurt from the UK, including airports such as London City, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle. Other airlines that also offer direct Frankfurt flights from the UK include British Airways and Ryanair.

As of now, travellers can book Lufthansa flights from Liverpool to the German city through to January 2024. However, from February to August, there are no flight options. But one can find fares from £113 from September although it's not clear if this is a hint that Lufthansa could resume flights from Liverpool to Frankfurt during the autumn months.

The Liverpool John Lennon Airport has meanwhile added a new airline to its roaster, Dan-Air. The Bucharest-headquartered airline is offering weekly flights to Bacau, a city in Romania, and the route is already up and running.

Even though Bacau is a small city in Romania, it is pretty popular for its location. The city is situated in the historical region of Moldavia, at the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains, and on the Bistrița River.