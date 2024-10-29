British Airways has announced the cancellation of all flights between New York and London Gatwick from December 12, 2024, to March 25, 2025, attributing the disruption to delays in receiving Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines for its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet. These cancellations are expected to impact at least 103 flights, with British Airways planning to resume the route in April 2025. According to The Daily Mail, British Airways cited ongoing supply chain issues, expressing concerns over the lengthy wait time for essential engine components.

British Airways' Response to Customer Impact

In a formal statement, British Airways expressed its regret over the cancellations, noting that "ongoing delays in engine and parts deliveries have left us with no quick solution." The airline has assured passengers that it will offer alternative flights, either through its own services or partner airlines, to minimise disruption. Per The Financial Times, British Airways aims to ensure "certainty for customers" by working closely with affected travellers to find the best possible options.

In addition to the New York-Gatwick route, British Airways has also delayed its plans to resume flights between London Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur, which were initially set to restart in November. The suspension has now been extended until further notice, as the airline grapples with similar supply chain issues affecting its fleet.

Mounting Operational Struggles for British Airways

British Airways has faced ongoing operational challenges in recent years. According to The Independent, the airline's on-time performance fell below 60% in 2023, with nearly 40% of passengers experiencing delays of more than 15 minutes. This figure stands in stark contrast to its sister airline, Iberia, which recorded an impressive 89% on-time performance.

Further complicating matters, British Airways cancelled 265 flights in September 2024 due to adverse weather, far exceeding the cancellations reported by other airlines, which remained in the single digits. Over the past year, the airline has cancelled 4,033 flights from UK airports, accounting for 1.4% of all flights, leading to frustration among travellers who rely on British Airways for transatlantic routes; it is also reported that the airline's cancellations and customer dissatisfaction have impacted its reputation.

Systemic Challenges Amidst Staffing and Supply Chain Issues

Industry experts point to underlying issues within British Airways' operations that have contributed to these ongoing challenges. According to aviation consultant Chris Tarry, years of cost-cutting measures and reliance on outdated technology have led to inefficiencies, especially at major hubs like Heathrow and Gatwick. British Airways also struggles with staffing shortages, a lingering issue from the pandemic that has been further complicated by labour disputes and strikes. As The Times recently reported, British Airways is in a hiring battle with easyJet, which has only intensified the strain on its operations.

Rolls-Royce Confronts Supply Chain Crisis

Rolls-Royce, the engine supplier for British Airways' Dreamliners, is facing one of the most challenging supply chain environments in recent history. According to The Financial Times, Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic stated that the aerospace industry is contending with shortages of both skilled labour and essential spare parts. Anticipating continued challenges, Rolls-Royce has allocated £410 million to address these disruptions, particularly within its civil aerospace division. Rolls-Royce CFO Helen McCabe has indicated that the company is exploring strategic options such as dual-sourcing to address these ongoing issues.