Imagine a private bedroom and dining area nestled within a Tesla. The £135k ($175k) CyberTrailer is an RV-style mobile home designed to connect with Elon Musk's futuristic vehicle, offering off-grid living for up to five people.

Designed by Living Vehicle of Santa Barbara, this trailer is incredibly versatile. It can be transformed into six different configurations to fit your lifestyle. The main living area can easily be converted into a private bedroom and a bunk room, comfortably sleeping four adults and a child.

Introducing The CyberTrailer

Need a space to relax? The CyberTrailer can be set up with recliners and a theatre system. Or, if you're an outdoor enthusiast, it can be transformed into a toy-hauler garage for electric bikes and other equipment.

Inside, you'll find a five-person dining area and a two-person mobile office equipped with Starlink internet for seamless remote work. The rear of the trailer features a folding patio and a full solar awning that provides both shade and energy.

The patio serves as a ramp, making it easy to load and unload electric bikes, off-road vehicles, surfboards, kayaks, and other adventure gear. Equipped with solar power, atmospheric water generation, and advanced water recycling, the CyberTrailer is perfect for off-grid living.

Power And Charging

The CyberTrailer, a 27-foot beast with two self-powered axles, is a mobile energy hub. A solar panel roof and self-adjusting awnings can generate up to 5,000 watts of solar power and store up to 10 kilowatt-hours in its battery. This energy can power the trailer, charge the towing vehicle, and even juice up your electric toys like e-bikes or surfboards.

Weighing 5,000 pounds and with a maximum load capacity of 9,000 pounds, the CyberTrailer is a sturdy companion for your adventures. Its solar-powered roof and self-adjusting awnings maximise its energy production, ensuring you're always powered up.

The CyberTrailer's innovative water generation system, developed by LV, can extract up to 9 gallons (34 litres) of water from the air daily, even in low-humidity environments as low as 20 percent. Combined with advanced water recycling and smart consumption features, this ensures extended autonomy during your camping adventures, according to a report by Autoevolution.

The CyberTrailer's aerodynamic design boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.39 at 55 mph, maximising energy efficiency when towing with an electric vehicle and improving fuel economy when used with a diesel or gas truck.

While designed for the Cybertruck, the CyberTrailer is compatible with similar trucks, including electric models like the Rivian R1T and traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Design And Features

The CyberTrailer's interior is just as impressive as its exterior, especially its versatile 6-in-1 central area. This space can be configured in six ways to suit your needs and preferences, making the most of every square inch.

The CyberTrailer has pre-installed Starlink Internet, making remote work possible from anywhere. Matthew Hofmann, Living Vehicle CEO, said: "The CyberTrailer isn't just about going off-grid; it's about bringing everything that defines your journey - bikes, boards, kayaks, and more."

He added, "Because when you're fully equipped, there are no limits to where your passions can take you."

Living Vehicle has revealed that the CyberTrailer will have a starting price of £135k ($175k) and is expected to go into production in 2025. It will be exciting to watch whether Tesla will shed more light on the new Cybertruck variant that Musk teased in July, possibly even before the CyberTrailer hits the market.