Famous South Korean esports team T1 has once again dominated the 2024 League of Legends World Championship after beating Bilibili Gaming in the grand final by a score of 3-2. This is the fifth time the team has won the championship and the fifth for famous T1 player Lee Sang-hook, better known as "Faker."

At the recently concluded 2024 World Championship event, held at O2 Arena in London, the series was fiercely competitive, with BLG initially gaining an advantage and nearly closing out the series. However, T1 adjusted their strategies, allowing other T1 players like Zeus, Gumayusi, and Oner to make impactful plays, notably in Game 4 and Game 5. Faker's clutch decision-making in Game 4 and solid Galio performance in the final match ultimately sealed T1's victory​.

Quick Facts About T1's League of Legends Wins

T1' League of Legends unit rose to dominance after they won the 2013 World Championship against China's Royal Club and then in 2015 against another South Korean team, KOO Tigers. After several years of failing to win the title, they finally managed to bounce back in 2023 after defeating China's Weibo Gaming.

Alongside their World Championship victories, T1 has been one of the most successful teams in the League of Legends Pro League (LCK). T1 has claimed ten LCK titles, holding a record for the most championships in the region. These domestic successes have cemented T1's dominance in Korean esports, with some particularly notable runs between 2015 and 2019, during which they repeatedly topped the league standings.

Faker: T1's Star Player and Esports Icon

Thanks to his unmatched skill, consistency, and influence, Faker is regarded as the greatest League of Legends player. Since debuting with T1 in 2013, Faker's mid-lane dominance and deep champion pool have been critical to his success.

Known for his mechanical precision, exceptional decision-making, and adaptability, Faker quickly became a global esports icon. His unique play style combines aggressive, high-risk plays with a meticulous understanding of his opponents' tendencies, allowing him to excel in team fights and solo matchups.

In his matchups, he has popularised League of Legends champions like Zed and LeBlanc, executing plays that often left audiences in awe and established him as a legend in the mid-lane role​.

Beyond his gameplay, Faker's influence extends throughout the esports industry, where he has set the bar for professionalism and competitive excellence. His long-standing tenure with T1 and consistent performances at LCK and international events, such as the Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds, have contributed to his mythic status.

Zeus: The Top Laner of T1's Team

Meanwhile, Choi "Zeus" Woo-je is T1's top laner and has rapidly earned a reputation for dominance in competitive League of Legends, especially in high-stakes tournaments. Known for his confident playstyle, Zeus thrives on aggression and calculated risks, frequently turning the tide of games through precise engagements and skilful positioning.

His adaptability across champions like Yone, Gwen, and Aatrox has been vital to T1's victories, often overpowering opponents with quick solo kills or capitalising on minor missteps. His standout performances, including a finals MVP award at the 2023 World Championship, underscore his ability to secure his lane and influence the game's broader strategy through proactive play​.

From joining T1's Academy at just 16, he rapidly climbed the ranks, earning recognition with LCK titles and international awards, including Top Laner of the Year twice. His growth and dedication have contributed to T1's overall performance and South Korea's national team, where he clinched gold at the 2022 Asian Games.

Controlling T1's Jungler Strategy with Oner

When it comes to the jungler strategy–meaning being able to clear jungle camps without too much difficulty and ambush other champions in-game–T1's Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun is widely celebrated for his aggressive yet calculated style, particularly on champions that allow him to control the game's tempo and initiate decisive team fights. Known for his high proficiency in characters like Lee Sin, Xin Zhao, and Vi, Oner showcases an aggressive early-game playstyle, frequently using champions that excel in skirmishing and mobility.

This allows him to create pressure in crucial moments and consistently disrupt enemy plans with high-stakes plays, often coordinating with Faker for powerful ganks and objective control. For example, his ability to leverage Lee Sin's mechanics to secure early kills has earned him recognition as one of the best Lee Sin players in competitive League of Legends, a reputation he backs with standout performances in both the LCK and international events.

Gumayusi and Keria on Balancing Bot-Support Plays

T1's Gumayusi and Keria have established themselves as standout bot-lane duo in League of Legends esports, known for their versatility, coordination, and game-changing plays. Gumayusi, as the Attack Damage Carry (ADC) player, plays with an aggressive yet calculated style, excelling in both farming and team fighting mechanics. His precision in positioning and timing allows him to carry late-game battles, especially when paired with his preference for high-damage champions like Aphelios and Jinx.

Keria, on the other hand, is widely recognised as one of the most innovative and skilled support players globally. Known for his deep champion pool, he frequently surprises opponents with unconventional picks, such as Camille and Yasuo in support, adapting his play to counter the enemy team effectively. His mechanical prowess and strategic insight enable him to set up winning plays, primarily through creative engagements and perfectly timed peels for Gumayusi.

Legacy In The World of Esports

T1 has cemented its legacy in esports as one of the most dominant and influential organisations, especially in League of Legends. With an unprecedented five World Championship titles, T1 has set records and consistently set the competitive standard for excellence. The team's achievements, driven by legendary players like Faker, have established T1 as a symbol of skill, resilience, and innovation within the esports community.

Beyond their global championships, T1's successes in the Korean LCK and international tournaments like the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) have helped popularise competitive gaming worldwide, drawing in a new era of fans and players alike. T1's focus on nurturing young talent, including stars like Zeus and Gumayusi, ensures their legacy continues growing, inspiring future generations and raising the bar for professional esports.