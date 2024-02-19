A 24-year-old British man who went missing after falling into a lake while kayaking in Thailand has been confirmed dead.

The man, identified as Shanghaman Gowribalan, came from South Wales. He was out kayaking with his friends in the Rajjaprabha Dam reservoir on February 11 when he fell off the kayak. Gowribalan's body was found on Wednesday morning.

"The body was then taken to Ban Ta Khun Hospital while his relatives have been contacted to inform them about the discovery," the statement said.

According to local media reports, he fell into the deepest part of the reservoir. It took three days for rescuers and scuba divers to find the body. He was found washed ashore by the teams involved in search and rescue operations.

The reservoir where the incident took place is located in Khao Sok National Park. A spokesperson for the park has claimed that the group of tourists did not do the registration needed to take kayaks out into the water.

"No registration was found. We believe the two tourists left early in the morning without wearing life jackets. Therefore, the head of Khao Sok National Park will be investigating the facts". The police are treating the death as an accident.

This comes weeks after a British base jumper lost his life in a tragic accident when his parachute failed to open during a jump from a 29-storey building in Thailand.

The incident took place in Pattaya last month. The 33-year-old man has been identified as Nathy Odinson, a skydiver and base jumper. The police were called to the scene by locals who witnessed a man crashing to the ground through a tree.

"The parachute that the deceased used to jump malfunctioned and was not centred as expected," The Mirror quoted police lieutenant Kamolporn as saying.

The video of the incident had even gone viral on social media. It showed Odinson jumping from the building after giving a briefing. He can be seen wearing protective gear and inspecting his equipment before jumping.

According to local media reports, Odinson had extensive experience in base jumping. He had 10,000 followers on Facebook and would often share photos and videos of his stunts with his followers.

In a similar incident, a 33-year-old British base jumper, Dylan Morris Roberts, died after his parachute failed to open during a jump in the Italian Alps last year.