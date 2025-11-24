A 17-year-old British conservative has revealed he faced threats, assaults, and harassment while attempting to promote Charlie Kirk's Turning Point message at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Thomas Moffitt, also known as 'Young Bob' online, was invited by the university's Conservative Society to speak on socially conservative values on 20 November. Within hours, the event turned violent as masked protesters attempted to steal materials, harass attendees, and use a megaphone to disrupt the discussion.

Moffitt described the incident as an 'escalation' from civil debate to outright intimidation.

British Teen Attempts to Bring Charlie Kirk's Legacy to the UK

Moffitt recounted that the first hour of his appearance involved some genuine discussions and students taking photos with the group at first.

University student kept interrupting me while we were trying to have a fair conversation on progressive politics at the @TPointUK's stand at LSE University.



It tells you everything. pic.twitter.com/smAh2BD2Ne — Young Bob (@YoungBobTPUK) November 23, 2025

However, FOX News reported that once the formal discussion ended, a group of activists ran down the situation.

'We had a bunch of masked-up activists, firstly, trying to steal our materials, and then secondly, trying to protest with a megaphone', 'Young Bob' said, explaining that the hostile behaviour included verbal attacks, mockery, and attempts to remove the group from campus.

The teen also mentioned that some protesters made offensive references to the death of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, whom Moffitt said he was attempting to honour through the discussion.

Moffitt described the protesters' actions as 'a very demoralised way of essentially mocking the death of a great man'.

History of Harassment for Turning Point UK Members

Moffitt, who has been involved with Turning Point UK for two years, revealed that this was not an isolated incident.

Throughout his time sharing Kirk's views, he has been subjected to objects thrown at him, including bottles of urine, cans of beans, and even glue. 'On several occasions... a man had a knife and threatened to kill me... I've had physical assaults, I've had people kick in my head, and people on social media threaten to kill me', he said.

Despite the hostility, Moffitt remains committed to continuing Kirk's mission of promoting socially conservative values in Britain.

Moffitt explained that Turning Point UK seeks to replicate the strategies of Turning Point USA, which Kirk founded in 2012 to mobilise young conservatives. The teen views the recent incidents as a test of resilience for the movement. "We saw that we can start to import what the US was very successful at in terms of preaching and evangelising young people into conservatism", he said.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the momentum despite threats and attacks. Moffitt believes Kirk would have wanted the movement to grow internationally, saying, 'We must continue the fight regardless of what country we're in, because the West needs conservatism'.

Moffitt also expressed admiration for Kirk's widow, Erika, and acknowledged the inspiration he drew from Kirk's methods in building youth-focused conservative activism. On the possibility of meeting Erika, Moffitt said, 'I would firstly give huge admiration towards her husband on the formula and ideas that I drew great inspiration from'.

Despite intimidation and harassment, the teen plans to continue advocating for Turning Point UK's cause and engage with young conservatives across Britain.