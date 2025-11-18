The FBI has intensified its investigation into the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as new evidence prompts fresh scrutiny over whether a second gunman or accomplice may have been involved. The expanding inquiry, driven by witness accounts, video footage and digital evidence, has fuelled growing national interest in what began as a straightforward manhunt for a single suspect.

FBI Expands Inquiry Into Possible Accomplices

Agency director Kash Patel confirmed that investigators are examining the 'possibility of accomplices' after a series of developments led to new lines of inquiry. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA cofounder was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University, triggering a 33-hour manhunt that ended when the prime suspect's family contacted authorities.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder along with six additional offences.

Police initially stated that Robinson acted alone, firing from the rooftop of a campus building with a vintage rifle. The FBI's expanded testing of evidence now suggests investigators are reassessing whether the attack involved coordination with others.

Doorbell Camera Footage Raises New Concerns

As reported by RadarOnline, a homeowner's doorbell camera captured a man believed to be Robinson speaking on a mobile phone shortly after fleeing the rooftop where the shot was allegedly fired.

The footage has become a central focus of the FBI's analysis because it indicates the suspect may have been communicating with someone during or after the attack.

Law enforcement sources said forensic teams are attempting to verify the identity of the person on the other end of the call and whether the communication was linked to the events at the university.

Texts Between Robinson and Partner Under Review

Digital evidence has also become a significant part of the probe. Messages Robinson sent to his partner, Lance Twiggs, shortly after the shooting appeared to show him admitting responsibility, stating he had 'had enough' of Kirk's rhetoric.

Questions have since emerged over the clarity and tone of the messages, prompting the FBI to conduct forensic verification to determine their authenticity, timing and context.

Witness Claims Point to Second Shooter Theory

The inquiry intensified further after commentator Candace Owens said she spoke to a witness who reportedly filmed the alleged sniper less than half a minute before the fatal shot.

According to her account, the witness described the shooter as wearing tactical gear and a face covering and holding a smaller firearm than the World War I era rifle investigators say Robinson used.

These claims contributed to a growing belief among some observers that a second gunman may have been involved. The FBI is conducting interviews to determine the reliability of these statements and whether they align with physical evidence.

Scrutiny Falls on Security Personnel at the Event

Videos circulating online appear to show two men positioned behind Kirk making a series of hand movements seconds before the fatal shot.

Social media users suggested the gestures could have been signals related to the attack. Investigators are reviewing the footage and speaking to individuals identified as event security to establish whether the movements were routine or if they warrant further concern.

Key Areas of the Investigation Moving Forward

The FBI's next steps include assessing whether Robinson communicated with anyone before or after the shooting, analysing all available footage for evidence of additional individuals and comparing witness accounts with ballistic and scene findings.

The agency maintains that no conclusion has been reached on whether a second gunman was involved, but investigators say every piece of evidence will be tested.