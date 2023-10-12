A new YouGov survey, conducted on 11 October, found that just three in ten people (31%) support the government buildings flying the Israeli flag.

The poll, which asked 2,453 adults across the UK, discovered that 11 per cent of people "strongly support" flying the Israeli flag outside Downing Street and other buildings belonging to the authorities, while 20 per cent of adults "somewhat support" it.

The survey also showed that nearly half (39%) of the adults opposed the loud symbol of the UK's alliance with Israel.

One in five (19%) UK adults said that they "strongly oppose" the hanging of the Israeli flag, and a further 20 per cent of people said that they "somewhat oppose" it.

The largest group involved in the survey, 29 per cent of the adults, claimed that they did not know what to think of the biased standing with Israel. But with this group removed, it has been estimated that around 55 per cent of Brits disagree with the Israeli flag on government buildings.

This news comes after two men climbed on top of Sheffield Town Hall to remove the Israeli flag.

During a pro-Palestine protest on Tuesday 9 October, the two men not only removed the Israeli flag, but they replaced it with a Palestinian one.

Would you support or oppose UK government buildings flying the Israeli flag to show solidarity with the country after recent attacks?



Support: 31%

Oppose: 39%

Don't know: 29%https://t.co/MWtVnKBNd8 pic.twitter.com/gFHlEQdUXM — YouGov (@YouGov) October 11, 2023

The pair were encouraged by other demonstrators who chanted "free Palestine" and "from the river to the sea" while the Palestine flag was being raised.

Although the government have been criticised for displaying their biased support of Israel, the men were applauded when they discarded the blue and white Star of David flag by throwing it from the top of the building.

At around 18:20, South Yorkshire Police attended to the scene where the pair fled and were lost in the chaos of the crowds.

Speaking of the controversial incident, Sheffield Council Leader Tom Hunt, said: "Everyone has the right to safe and peaceful protest but we cannot support the events that took place during the protest outside Sheffield's town hall."

"Protesters put themselves and others in serious danger. We are a City of Sanctuary, and this is not what we stand for," he added.

Alluding to the flying of the Palestine flag displaying the same bias as the Israeli flag being on buildings across the UK, Hunt noted: "There are strong feelings about the situation in Israel and Palestine, but we ask everyone to show respect and tolerance at this time."

Sheffield Council followed orders from the British government and flew the Israeli flag today as it bombed Gaza.



A protestor climbed the council building and replaced it with the Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/c7dS00LES5 — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) October 10, 2023

Pointing the finger at Hamas for being a terrorist organisation, the Sheffield Council Leader declared: "Our thoughts are with all those affected, including here in the UK. Terrorism is never justified. We call for peace and an end to attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel and Palestine."

With antisemitic hate crimes increasing significantly in the past week, Jewish schools have made it known that they are worried about their pupils' safety.

North London is home to a community that is largely Jewish. In Golders Green North, the Office for National Statistics notes that more than 53.1 per cent of residents are Jewish.

The Jewish Free School in Kenton, located in North London, said that they have made their blazers optional for any child who is concerned with being identified as Jewish.

The British public has also called out Home Secretary Suella Braverman for allowing the Israel flag to be displayed on government buildings, but then in a contradictory statement, declaring that Palestinian flags being used in protests "may not be legitimate".

As a result of the UK government's visual support towards Israeli nationals, Teresa Diamond created a change.org petition titled: "Remove the Symbol of Apartheid from Downing Street."

On change.org, Diamond accused Israel of being an apartheid state and wrote: "My family and friends in Gaza live with limited food and water supplies, under constant threat of attack - a reality no human being should ever experience. This is not just an issue for me; it's an issue for all who believe in justice and equality."

Although the petition has already generated more than 17,000 signatures, the 25,000 mark has not yet been reached.