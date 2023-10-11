On Monday night, 9 October, thousands of people were seen to be taking part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Kensington, London.

The rally took place outside the Israeli embassy, which had been boarded up prior to the protest, where protestors set off flares and fireworks in the street and chanted "Israel is a terrorist state" and "free Palestine".

The pro-Palestinian demonstration was in response to the IDF's brutal retaliatory strikes on Gaza, in addition to the far-right government implementing a mass blockade that saw all food, water and electricity supplies cut off.

Three people were taken into custody for their alleged behaviour at the protest, including a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker, racially motivated criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon.

A 70-year-old male was also arrested at the demonstration, with charges that also relate to racially motivated criminal damage. Another person, a 29-year-old man was arrested in central London, on Oxford Street, on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and the possession of an offensive weapon.

In response to the increase of antisemitism in the last week, and with tensions between Palestinian and Israeli nationals escalating across the globe, the Metropolitan Police announced that they will continue their "enhanced visible presence" in London.

The force also announced that there will be a special focus on Jewish communities across the capital.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Met Police, said: "UK policing has an obligation to uphold the right to protest. However, we are clear that where any activity crosses into criminality, we will, and have taken action."

Amid the protest in West London, a vigil was being held for Israeli nationals in Westminster.

🔴 SCENES AT THE PALESTINE PROTEST OUTSIDE THE ISRAELI EMBASSY IN LONDON pic.twitter.com/nYQvwncIaZ — Mohammad (@NotHamudy) October 9, 2023

Around 2,000 people attended the vigil, which was organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council, where the group paid their respects to more than 1,200 people who had been killed in Israel.

The vigil took place after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended a prayer service at Finchley United Synagogue in North London.

Addressing the large Jewish audience, Sunak declared: "I am unequivocal. There are not two sides to these events. There is no question of balance. I stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. The United Kingdom stands with Israel."

Sunak's speech comes after the Conservative Leader told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that London was ready to provide Israel with "diplomatic, intelligence, or security support" in their fight against Hamas in Gaza.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has also emphasised her standing with Israel, telling chief constables that officers are allowed to use "full force of the law" against shows of support for Hamas following its unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday.

Braverman later announced that waving the Palestinian flag on British streets "may not be legitimate" if it is done to support acts of terrorism.

Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2005, is considered a terrorist organisation by the UK.

More protests in London are expected to occur after recent reports revealing that Hamas have "murdered 40 babies" and slaughtered families in an Israeli small village.

After investigating the situation in a southern Israeli kibbutz, IDF soldiers shared footage with reporters that showed that they found massacred families among burned houses and several dead bodies of children – including some with their heads cut off.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, an I24 Journalist said: "Talking to some of the soldiers here, they say what they witnessed as they've been walking through these communities is bodies of babies with their heads cut off and families gunned down in their beds."