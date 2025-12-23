The festive season has traditionally been a time for the Beckham family to showcase their unity, yet a digital blackout has defined the Christmas of 2025. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have seemingly severed ties with the famous clan by blocking them on social media. This drastic move has moved beyond a simple family spat, evolving into a public battle over mental health and personal boundaries.

As the couple remains in the United States, a PR expert and a friend of the couple have come forward, claiming the decision to block the family is a defensive shield against what they perceive as 'gaslighting' and 'manipulation' from David and Victoria Beckham.

PR Experts on Brooklyn and Nicola Blocking the Beckhams

Industry insiders view this digital snub not as a momentary lapse in judgment, but as a calculated effort to reclaim control over their own story. Public relations specialist Mayah Riaz has characterised the action as a 'narrative shaping' move, designed to protect the couple from his parents, positioning them as the 'victims' over the family feud.

'That is narrative shaping,' Riaz told the Mirror. 'It positions Brooklyn and Nicola not just as hurt, but as victims of something darker and more deliberate.'

The PR expert added that the couple is sending a message to the public with their 'very specific PR choice' and 'the hidden spin is victimhood with credibility' as they framed themselves as 'being gaslit.'

More Manipulation, More Gaslighting

While the public watches the drama unfold, an anonymous friend of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spoke with Daily Mail to detail the alleged manipulation and gaslighting from his family. The insider claimed that it was evident in the Beckhams' social media activity, including Cruz Beckham's recent move to defend their parents, David and Victoria, after claims that they unfollowed Brooklyn.

'The Instagram stuff is just a media play – it feels like more manipulation, more gaslighting. It just drives Brooklyn and Nicola further away,' the source said, defending the couple. 'They get upset by the speculation. They are trying to take the high road, which is not to react at all and to just live their lives.'

Additionally, the tipster claimed that David and Victoria spoke with the media to make Nicola look bad over the summer of 2025, a move which the younger Beckham and his wife took as a 'deliberate campaign of misinformation.'

'They targeted Nicola and thought that they could do so without consequences,' the source said.

The Roast Chicken Incident

The relationship reportedly hit a breaking point following a series of social media interactions that Brooklyn found particularly distressing. Before he blocked his parents, one particular social media interaction happened.

According to reports, before Brooklyn blocked his parents on social media, he shared a video of himself roasting chicken. Victoria 'liked' it, and the move prompted many fans to urge him to reconcile with his parents.

Insiders claimed Victoria's 'like' felt less like an olive branch and more like a tactical move to pressure Brooklyn into giving in to what they want. So, the Beckhams' social media activities have become anxiety-inducing interactions for Brooklyn and Nicola.

Nicola has also reportedly blocked her in-laws as they no longer follow her on Instagram.

Nicola Peltz Blamed for the Beckham Family Divide

The Beckham family has been a picture of unity until Brooklyn married Nicola. So, when Cruz claimed that his brother blocked him and their parents, the attention immediately turned to Nicola.

Many blamed Peltz for the family feud, with one alleging that she 'manipulated and brainwashed' Brooklyn and turned him against his family. Another claimed that she was 'gatekeeping' her husband.

Regardless, it was clear that Brooklyn chose to be with his wife and keep his distance from his family at this time, deciding to spend the holidays with his in-laws despite his parents' efforts to have him home.