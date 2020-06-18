Production for "Jurassic World: Dominion" is expected to resume on July 6, and Bryce Dallas Howard is looking forward to returning to the set despite the pandemic.

The actress shared how she feels "safe" to start filming again in England because of the safety guidelines in place. She revealed that there "has been a lot of communication" and that the team is "going above and beyond" to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

"We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe and, you know, we're taking it one day at a time and I'm very grateful to have a job," Howard said on "SiriusXM's EW Live" on Wednesday.

"What feels really right about it is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, all of the key crew members and just us consistently being like, 'Ok how are we going to do this, how are we going to do this safely,' and not making compromises that could undermine someone's health," she continued.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" is expected to be the first major Hollywood film to shoot in the U.K. in July, and among the first in the world to resume production since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March. The film was four weeks into pre-production on a 20-week shoot before filming was cancelled. Pre-production restarted this week and Howard, along with co-star Chris Pratt, are expected to fly to the U.K. in the coming days.

However, they cannot set foot on the set just yet, as they are required to undergo a two-week quarantine per COVID-19 guidelines set by the U.K. government. Aside from quarantine, other safety measures include temperature checks, safety training, physical distancing, and extra cleaning. These rigorous safety measures reportedly cost around $5 million.

Likewise, those not acting in a scene during filming must wear a mask. Howard, as well as the cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Dominion" will reportedly also have a medical facility on location at Pinewood Studios.