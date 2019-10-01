South Korean band BTS recently launched its channel on TikTok and the fans were waiting for interesting content since then. The wait is over as BTS took to their channel on Friday to start a dance challenge for member J-Hope's new single "Chicken Noodle Soup".

J-Hope performed the signature chicken moves over the track's catchy chorus "Chicken noodle soup, Chicken noodle soup, chicken noodle soup with a soda da side". The rapper was seen standing in a green field in the dance tutorial. BTS shared the video on TikTok with hashtag #CNSChallenge, CNS standing for "Chicken Noodle Soup".

The Bangtan boys fanbase ARMY has been posting their own challenge videos since then.

Jungkook and V were the first to participate in the challenge, and Jimin also joined in later, Billboard reports.

The video has garnered over 2.1 million views till the time of writing, just within three days of being launched in more than 40 countries. This is the first challenge that the K-pop boy band has started after joining TikTok. They earlier also collaborated with the platform to launch its 'IDOL Challenge'.

BTS released "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring the singer-actress Becky G, as well as an accompanying music video, on last Friday. The song draws on the hook from Webstar and Young B's "Chicken Noodle Soup (Feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem)". J-Hope had earlier said that the song had a huge influence on his career as a dancer.

The Bangtan Boys announced a hiatus earlier this year, to allow J-Hope to pursue solo ventures, reports CNN. The oldest member of the band Kin Seouk-Jin is also likely to take a break from BTS since duty call from the military is inevitable as Korean law makes it mandatory for men between 18 and 28 to serve at least 21 months in the military. Jin is turning 27 this year.

The next concert of RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, V and Jungkook will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia, on October 11.