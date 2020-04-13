BTS fanbase, ARMY was left hugely disappointed after the immensely popular South-Korean band decided to cancel their sold-out shows in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the K-pop band has an interesting gift which will surely be a relief to the fans in times of social distancing.

The seven-member boy band, which recently cancelled the North American leg of their forthcoming "Map of the Soul" tour, is reportedly planning to release some highly-anticipated footage of their concerts through a special virtual event, reports Forbes.

RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, and Jimin have announced a two-day long celebration, which they have named "Bang Bang Con." The event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, will see the band sharing footage of their most popular concerts from their past tours. The clips due to be posted on BTS's YouTube channel will also include a few exclusive extras from their tours.

On the first day of the "Bang Bang Con," the Bangtan Boys will share videos from their concerts that took place between 2014 and 2016. The second day of the virtual event will feature two shows -- one from 2017 and another from their massive global tour held last year.

There will be another exclusive gift for their official fan club ARMY, as the group will share visuals from "musters," essentially special concerts that are reserved for members of the club. These exclusive events attended by the seven South Korean heartthrobs see them opening up about their recently released projects, and also includes deep cuts and tunes that the musicians don't sing often. Apart from this, the events also feature games, skits, talkbacks, as well as meet and greet with the singers.

Meanwhile, K-pop boy band BIG, formed by GH Entertainment, has gifted their fans a new Arabic coronavirus song. The 35-second upbeat release titled "Corona Song" delivers a message of positivity and hope for those facing hardships due to the COVID-19 crisis, reports Gulf News.

J-Hoon, Benji, Gunmin, Minpyo, Heedo, and Jinseok were joined by GH Entertainment's other artists to record the song in six different languages. While girl group 3YE released English and Spanish versions, soloists Soya, Kang Tae-kang, and Louis Choi covered in Japanese, Chinese, and German, respectively. All the artists got together to sing a Korean version as well.