The California forest fire is not just killing trees and wildlife; it may also end up killing the batteries of Tesla cars. The company has issued an advisory to its consumers to charge up the batteries of their car.

Tesla customers tweeted the images of the advisory on their accounts on Wednesday.

"We recommend charging your Tesla to 100 percent to ensure your drive remains uninterrupted. As always, your touchscreen will display the live statuses of Superchargers in your area...for Model S and Model X, turn on the Range Mode to optimise your car's usage and maximise your range," the company stated in the uploaded advisory.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also stated in a tweet "All Tesla Supercharger stations affected by the California power outages will have Tesla PowerPacks within weeks. Just waiting on the permits."

He also added that the company will be adding solar power generation capacity to its supercharger stations soon, which will generate clean power 24/7.

All Tesla Supercharger stations in regions affected by California power outages will have Tesla Powerpacks within next few weeks. Just waiting on permits. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2019

The blackout is expected to affect 34 counties in Northern and Southern California. They started out because two Californian companies, PG & E and South California Edison shut down power stations to prevent wildfires.

It is set to continue until high winds persist, which could fuel the spread of these fires.

This sudden outage has people on edge, since any time during these fires, not just power, but the whole communication line can be cut.

"The reality is that we want to protect people. We want to make sure people are safe. This is what PG&E thinks is in the best interest of their customers and ultimately for this region and the state... It is a massive inconvenience. No one wants to see this happen. But it is a public safety issue," the state governor, Gavin Newsom stated regarding the matter at a bill signing.