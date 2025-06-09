Nicole Scherzinger has just secured her first-ever Tony Award for her transformative performance in Sunset Boulevard, earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike. But behind this milestone moment stands a constant and loyal figure: Her fiancé, Thom Evans. While the spotlight has been firmly on Scherzinger, Evans has quietly provided the strength and support that helped carry her to Broadway glory.

From Rugby Star to Celebrity Spotlight

Before he became known as Scherzinger's partner, Thom Evans made his name as a professional rugby union player. A former Scotland international, Evans played as a wing for the Glasgow Warriors and was capped 10 times before a life-changing neck injury in 2010 ended his career prematurely.

Following his retirement from rugby, Evans turned to broadcasting, modelling, and reality television. He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, and later competed in The X Factor: Celebrity as part of the vocal group Try Star.

Love at First Song: Meeting on The X Factor

It was during The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 that Evans and Scherzinger first met. She was a judge, and he was one of the contestants. Their chemistry was palpable and quickly developed off-screen. By January 2020, the couple made their relationship public with a joint appearance at a Golden Globes afterparty.

What began as a high-profile match quickly blossomed into a steady and affectionate relationship. Their social media posts reflect a deep connection, combining playfulness with mutual respect.

Engagement and Future Plans

In June 2023, Evans proposed to Scherzinger during a romantic beach getaway. The singer shared the moment on Instagram with the caption: 'I said yes 💍.' The couple plans to marry once Sunset Boulevard concludes its Broadway run in July 2025.

Sources close to the pair have suggested they are also looking forward to starting a family, with both expressing interest in settling down and building a future together beyond their individual careers.

Thom Evans revealed he and Nicole Scherzinger are excitedly planning their wedding

— "Well, I'm looking to get married soon. I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can't wait for." pic.twitter.com/gEfu7VBXdM — Portal Nicole Scherzinger (@PortalNicole) April 16, 2024

Support Behind the Scenes

As Scherzinger committed to a demanding theatre schedule, first in the West End and then on Broadway, Evans was a consistent presence in the background. He attended numerous performances and was often seen accompanying her at red carpet events, including the Olivier Awards and most recently, the Tony Awards.

After her Tony win, Evans shared a touching tribute on social media, writing: 'Words cannot express how proud I am of you my love... truly awe inspiring... NO ONE is more deserving of such a prestigious accolade.' His words reflected not just admiration, but the emotional support he has offered throughout her journey.

During her acceptance speech, Scherzinger choked back tears as she thanked Evans for believing in her, especially during moments of self-doubt. It was a clear acknowledgement of his role as her anchor during this pivotal chapter in her career.

A Grounded Power Couple

While Scherzinger is known for commanding stages around the world, it is clear that Evans is the steady force behind the curtain. He once joked he was 'massively punching above my weight,' but those who observe the couple would agree that they are equals in emotional depth and commitment.

In a world of celebrity spectacle, Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger have shown what quiet support, mutual respect, and shared dreams can look like. His presence may not be front and centre, but his impact has been instrumental in one of the biggest moments of her career.