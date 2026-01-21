Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris caught fans' attention after reacting with a heart-eyes emoji to a throwback Instagram post showing his ex, Taylor Swift, lip-syncing to one of his songs.

The post, shared on a fan account, featured Swift playfully performing to This Is What You Came For, a 2016 hit she co-wrote with Harris and performed by Rihanna. Fans, however, were divided by Harris' reaction. Some think he 'can't move on', while others think it's simply 'nostalgia', noting that the two artists have maintained mutual respect since their 2016 split.

Is Calvin Harris Cool with Taylor Swift?

The post in question resurfaced clips of Swift lip-syncing to Harris' music in an Instagram dump by DJ Snake. Fans of Swift joked that Harris might be 're-living the glory days' of their chart-topping collaboration.

Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift haven't had any public interactions recently, unlike Swift's more visible exchanges with her ex, Harry Styles, at events like the Grammy Awards. Fans wonder whether the two would be as civil as Styles and Swift were, noting that the Opalite singer hasn't written any songs about Harris.

However, despite the lack of public interactions or song references, fans assume they may have a friendly or neutral relationship privately, away from the media.

This is after, in 2017, nearly a year after his breakup with Swift, Harris openly reflected on the aftermath of their split and his infamous Twitter rant about This Is What You Came For. At the time, Swift's role as a co‑writer on the song was revealed after she had initially used a pseudonym, and that caught Harris off guard.

He later told the magazine that going public on social media was 'the wrong instinct' because he was reacting out of emotion rather than thinking it through.

Harris explained that he 'snapped' and posted angry tweets because he felt personally and professionally exposed, particularly in a moment when he considered his music production deeply personal and was being challenged publicly.

He also admitted that his reaction stemmed from succumbing to outside pressure rather than a genuine reflection of how he felt about Swift as a person or an artist. Harris said it took him time to realise that the social media outburst wasn't worth it, and that dwelling on it only added unnecessary drama.

Fans think it's Harris's subtle way of telling Swift he's sorry for adding to the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West snakegate drama that wiped out Swift's public image for good.

Swift and Harris' Romance Timeline

The pair's relationship began in early 2015, shortly after they were introduced by a mutual friend, Ellie Goulding, and began appearing together publicly that March.

They quickly became one of pop music's widely-talked about couples, celebrating their one‑year anniversary in March 2016 with a romantic getaway and sharing affectionate moments on social media. During their time together, they also collaborated on the song This Is What You Came For, released in April 2016, with Swift initially using the pseudonym 'Nils Sjöberg' as co‑writer to avoid overshadowing the track's release.

In June 2016, after about 15 months, the couple announced their breakup, with Harris tweeting that their relationship had ended and that 'a huge amount of love and respect' remained between them. However, tension emerged shortly afterwards in July 2016, when Swift's contribution to This Is What You Came For under a pseudonym was confirmed.

Harris took to Twitter to express frustration, saying it was 'hurtful' that the credit revelation appeared to 'make ME look bad' and, at times, referenced Swift's then‑new relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston.

Swift only referenced Harris in about two songs, according to fans, which are Getaway Car and I Forgot That You Existed.

Both parties have also moved on, with Harris already married to Vick Hope, and Swift engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce.