Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and fans are celebrating. As speculations swirl around their upcoming nuptials, there has also been a great deal of fascination around Swift's past romances and whether she ever came close to saying 'I do'.

Has the Grammy-winning singer been engaged before? Here is a brief look at her dating history and why some fans believe she may have been engaged once before.

Taylor Swift Had Several High-Profile Romances in the Past

Having spent most of her life in the spotlight, Swift has grown up and fallen in love in front of the world. One of her earliest public relationships was with former Disney star Joe Jonas whom Swift dated in 2008. She would later reveal that Jonas ended their relationship over the phone. The actor would also become the subject of Swift's song, Forever and Always.

In 2009, Swift had several high-profile romances. Early that year, rumours circulated that the Grammy-winning artist briefly dated actor Lucas Till after he appeared in her You Belong With Me music video. Later that year, Swift also dated actor Taylor Lautner after the two met on the set of the film Valentine's Day. Within months, however, Lautner and Swift were no more and she soon began dating singer John Mayer.

Her romance with Mayer would only last a few months. Swift famously dedicated the emotionally charged track Dear John to him. By October 2011, she was dating actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The two would break up just a few months later in January 2012. Several songs she has written since are believed to reference their time together.

Afterwards, Swift would also have other high-profile relationships. Her dating history includes Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and Joe Alwyn, the latter of whom collaborated with her on multiple songs.

Has Taylor Swift Been Engaged Before?

In February 2022, Life & Style reported that Swift and then-boyfriend Alwyn had become engaged. The outlet also said that it had 'multiple sources' who confirmed this story. The engagement rumours started swirling after the couple took a brief holiday in Cornwall in January of that year.

While Life & Style did not quote any sources regarding the rumoured engagement, the publication referenced an unnamed insider in Swift and Alwyn's relationship who reportedly said, 'Joe is always telling Taylor that she's the most beautiful woman he's ever met. Inside and out.'

Despite the buzz, Swift and Alwyn never publicly confirmed an engagement. Months later, reports will emerge that the two had broken up.

Since Swift's engagement to Kelce, Alwyn has remained mum on the subject. That has not stopped social media from trolling Swift's most recent ex. In particular, there is a lively discussion going on about how Swift had dedicated her song Paper Rings to Alwyn, which includes the lyrics, 'I like shiny things but I'd marry you with paper rings.'

helpp the way instagram wacked Joe Alwyn omg??!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/VlWgOm481W — Quentin (@IttyBittyMatty) August 26, 2025

Following Swift's engagement post on Instagram, the official Instagram account reportedly commented 'no paper rings here.' However, comments on Swift and Kelce's engagement posts are now disabled.