Despite the extraordinary success of his song "Summer" and his album "Motion" in 2014, Calvin Harris had to cancel his much-anticipated performance at MTV EMA among other major gigs and appearances due to heart issues. The singer recently revealed that the situation was much more critical than what he revealed at the time, as he even had his heart restarted in the Emergency Room.

After a US-based media platform "Dancing Astronaut" posted a tweet to praise Calvin Harris's performance at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, commonly known as the EDC festival, Harris responded by tweeting that 2014 had been an interesting year for him with several ups and downs.

"Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER...this sort of stuff happened in between," the "This Is What You Came For" singer wrote in his tweet on Tuesday.

The Scottish DJ missed several scheduled gigs and appearances in 2014, including MTV European Music Awards which he announced he wasn't attending just 24 hours before the event. "No EMAs for me this weekend. Got some heart problems. Heading home to see if it can be fixed x," the 36-year-old had tweeted ahead of the award show.

Later that year, the "How Deep Is Your Love" singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with arrhythmia, a condition affecting the heart's rhythm. As his condition worsened, he had to make a number of changes in his lifestyle including giving up alcohol.

Four years after his diagnosis, Harris opened up about quitting alcohol, revealing that earlier he used to drink two bottles of whiskey before taking the stage, as stated in a report by The Sun in December 2018. In a candid Q&A on Twitter in 2018, Harris said about his sobriety: "Haven't drank in 4 years big man. Aye things are a bit less fun but haven't had an arrhythmia since 2014."

He responded to another fan: "The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son."