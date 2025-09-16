Calvin Harris has launched a legal battle against his former financial adviser, accusing him of siphoning off more than $25 million (approximately £16.5 million) to bankroll a failed Los Angeles real estate project.

The Scottish DJ and producer, whose real name is Adam Wiles, claims he was misled into investing in a sprawling 'music campus' scheme that never delivered on its promises and has since been repurposed into residential towers.

The claim centres on a sprawling development known as the CMNTY Culture Campus, which was pitched as a creative hub for artists but has since been branded a 'boondoggle' by Harris's legal team.

A £18 Million Investment Gone Silent

According to an arbitration filing seen by Variety, Harris, whose legal name is Adam Wiles, accuses adviser Thomas St. John of misappropriating $22.5 million over the course of several years.

The funds were allegedly funnelled into the CMNTY Culture Campus, a 460,000-square-foot development in Hollywood that was to include recording studios, office space and artist lounges.

Harris claims he was given little to no information about the project and was asked to sign documents without proper disclosure.

His investment reportedly included a $10 million loan and a $12.5 million equity stake, both of which remain unpaid. 'To this day, Claimants do not know where Claimants' investment has gone or what it has been used for,' his attorneys stated in the filing.

Allegations of Fraud and Misuse

The arbitration demand alleges that shortly after Harris's investment, $11.7 million was distributed to an entity controlled by St. John—a move Harris's team describes as either 'a complete boondoggle' or 'a complete fraud'.

The adviser, who had worked with Harris for 13 years, is accused of using Harris's trust to secure emergency funding for a project that was already running low on cash by 2023.

St. John has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement to Digital Music News, his attorney, Sasha Frid, said Harris 'actively pursued this development opportunity' and chose arbitration due to dissatisfaction with the project's pace.

Frid added: 'It's no secret that due to interest rates and other market factors, real estate projects are taking longer to build. But the development is very much viable and expected to have a $900+ million valuation when completed.'

From Music Campus to Residential Towers

Originally envisioned as a creative campus, the CMNTY Culture site, located at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, has since pivoted to a residential project.

In 2024, developers announced plans to build 750 apartments across two towers of 34 and 38 storeys, including 90 low-income units and retail space.

Harris's legal team argues that this shift further undermines the original investment premise, suggesting that the project has deviated significantly from its intended purpose.

The DJ's attorneys maintain that Harris was never adequately informed of the change and that the financial returns promised have failed to materialise.

Adviser Relationship Ends Amid Dispute

St. John ceased acting as Harris's financial adviser in April 2025, shortly before the arbitration filing was submitted. The timing has raised questions about the breakdown of trust between the two, especially given the scale of the alleged misappropriation.

The $25 million investment was expected to generate returns through both loan repayment and equity distributions. However, Harris's team claims that neither the principal nor interest on the loan has been repaid, and that the equity stake has yielded no financial benefit.

No Criminal Charges Yet

As of mid-September, the case remains in private arbitration, and no criminal charges have been filed. The allegations, however, have drawn significant media attention, with Harris's fans and financial experts questioning how such a large sum could be invested with so little oversight.

The DJ, who recently became a father with BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope, has not commented publicly beyond the legal filings. His attorneys have emphasised that the case is about recovering lost funds and holding those responsible to account.