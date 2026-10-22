Israeli Major Sean Glass has been reportedly photographed travelling on the New York subway and crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The release of the photographs came alongside renewed demands for his arrest over the 2024 killing of Palestinian child Hind Rajab.

On Monday, the Hind Rajab Foundation formally petitioned the US Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute Glass, alleging that his armoured unit was responsible for the attack in Gaza. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib subsequently backed calls for US action. Glass has not been charged or convicted in connection with the case.

Why Is Sean Glass Facing US Arrest Calls?

The foundation released photographs depicting Glass travelling around New York, including on a tube and the Brooklyn Bridge. His reason for visiting the United States remains unknown.

The organisation's complaint invokes the US War Crimes Act and federal genocide statute, seeking an investigation into alleged unlawful killings and other offences in Gaza. Tlaib, a Democratic representative from Michigan, said on social media that the United States was obliged to investigate and arrest the commander under its international treaty commitments.

The Justice Department has not publicly announced an arrest or prosecution arising from the foundation's request. Filing a complaint does not establish criminal responsibility.

What Allegations Has the Hind Rajab Foundation Made?

According to the foundation, Glass commanded the 'Vampire Empire' company within Israel's 52nd Armoured Battalion. It alleges that geolocation evidence, military movements and public material placed his company a few hundred metres from Hind's family car on 29 January 2024.

The foundation claims that Glass most likely ordered troops to open fire, but a court has not established this allegation. It has also submitted material concerning him and other soldiers to the International Criminal Court.

'He is the man who most likely gave the order to open fire,' foundation director Dyab Abou Jahjah said on 19 October. The organisation additionally accuses his unit of involvement in destructive operations elsewhere in Gaza, citing his public posts and statements. Those allegations remain unproven in court.

🇺🇸🚨 The #HindRajabFoundation has filed an urgent request with the U.S. Department of Justice, demanding the immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of Sean Glass, currently present in the United States. Glass commanded the Israeli unit implicated in Hind Rajab's murder. HRF's investigation places the 52nd Battalion—including Glass and his Vampire Empire Company—near her vehicle during the killing. Today, Glass walks free in the U.S.➡️ More → https://t.co/11GS2Q8qkm — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) October 19, 2026

What Happened to Hind and the Rescue Ambulance?

Hind, aged five, was travelling with six relatives through Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood when their vehicle came under fire in January 2024. She initially survived and spent hours pleading for help during telephone calls with Palestine Red Crescent Society dispatchers.

An ambulance dispatched to rescue her was also struck, killing paramedics Yusuf Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun. Hind, her relatives and the paramedics were found dead approximately 12 days later. Independent investigations examined satellite imagery, recordings and damage to the vehicles, identifying Israeli tanks near the scene.

How Has Israel Responded to the Killing?

Israel's military initially denied having forces in the area. In August 2026, however, it acknowledged its troops fired on the family car and ambulance and announced a criminal military police investigation.

The military cited concerns over coordination of the ambulance's movements. Its acknowledgement did not identify Glass as the person responsible or determine whether the shootings constituted crimes.

Hind's mother has called for an independent investigation. Meanwhile, the foundation's request places the question of possible US action before federal authorities, with no charges against Glass publicly confirmed as of 22 October.