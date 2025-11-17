German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil arrives in Beijing this week on a high-stakes mission to address a record-breaking €87 billion (£76.75 billion) trade deficit. The figures highlight that the 'win-win' era with China is effectively over for German industry, marking a significant shift in the longstanding economic relationship.

This visit is the first by a German cabinet minister from the new coalition government and follows a recent failed trip by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, which was scuttled by Beijing. With German industrial leaders increasingly warning of intense competition and wobbling supply chains, Klingbeil's talks are seen as a critical test of a relationship now deeply fractured.

From Partner to Predator: The 'China Shock' in German Auto Industry

For decades, Germany and China enjoyed a mutually beneficial industrial partnership. German automakers entered China in the 1980s through joint ventures, exchanging technology and manufacturing expertise for access to a rapidly growing market. This approach was instrumental in building China's modern automotive sector.

However, this relationship has now been dangerously inverted. While Germany's auto giants remained committed to combustion engines, Beijing executed a formidable industrial strategy. Through heavy subsidies and initiatives like 'Made in China 2025,' it developed a complete electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, effectively leapfrogging German engineering.

The consequences are evident. Chinese automaker BYD recently surpassed Volkswagen to become the best-selling car brand in China—a symbolic blow to German industry. This shift is not confined to China; Chinese EV makers like BYD and NIO are now aggressively targeting European markets, posing a direct threat on home turf.

Recent trade data underscores the scale of this reversal: German exports to China fell by 13.5% between January and August, while Chinese imports into Germany increased by 8.3%. The auto sector has been hit hardest, with German market share in China dropping from 53% to 33% since 2022. This has led to shrinking margins and a fierce battle for survival.

In response, many German firms are not retreating but are instead deepening their local presence. They are pursuing an 'in China, for China' strategy, embedding R&D and supply chains within China to stay competitive in the world's largest—and now most challenging—car market.

Navigating a Geopolitical Minefield: Berlin's High-Wire Act

Adding to the crisis is a geopolitical squeeze driven by the ongoing US-China trade war. American tariffs and trade friction have led Chinese firms to divert exports and increase competition within Germany and Europe.

This external pressure is compounded by internal divisions within Berlin's government. A rift exists between the security-minded Greens in the Foreign Ministry and the more pragmatic Social Democrats in the Chancellery. This internal discord has resulted in a confused and inconsistent China policy, hindering decisive action.

Germany's official approach, both at the national and EU levels, is 'de-risking'—reducing dependencies in critical supply chains without fully decoupling from China. However, this strategy faces significant hurdles. Many German multinationals continue to expand their Chinese investments, while Beijing dismisses these efforts as merely 'decoupling by another name.'

Klingbeil's visit is therefore a delicate high-wire act. He must balance protecting German economic interests with navigating complex geopolitical tensions and internal political disagreements—all under the watchful eye of a suspicious Beijing.

The Road Ahead: A New Era for German-China Relations

Whether Klingbeil secures tangible concessions in Beijing is secondary; his visit symbolizes a new reality. Berlin has publicly entered a painful new era, confronting the paradox at the heart of its modern economy: how to compete with a systemic rival that remains its most vital partner.

The days of a mutually beneficial 'win-win' relationship are over. For German industry, a long, uncertain, and challenging struggle has just begun. The stakes could not be higher as Berlin tries to navigate this complex and evolving geopolitical landscape, striving to protect its economic future while managing its strategic rivalry with China.