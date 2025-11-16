Turkey prices are soaring just as families prepare for Thanksgiving, with wholesale costs climbing to $1.32 per pound—a 40% increase from last year's low of $0.94. The US Department of Agriculture and the American Farm Bureau Federation attribute the spike to ongoing bird flu outbreaks that have disrupted supply. For households already stretched by inflation and economic uncertainty, the holiday bird has become a symbol of financial strain.

The Price War Begins

Major retailers are responding with aggressive promotions, sparking a holiday price war to capture shoppers' attention. Walmart, Aldi and BJ's Wholesale are leading the charge, each offering deals designed to offset rising costs and keep Thanksgiving traditions alive.

Walmart : The retail giant's Thanksgiving basket includes more than 20 items—turkey, gravy, stuffing and pie—for under $40. That works out to less than $4 per person for a 10-person feast, with prices 25% lower than last year. First-time delivery customers also receive free express shipping.

: The retail giant's Thanksgiving basket includes more than 20 items—turkey, gravy, stuffing and pie—for under $40. That works out to less than $4 per person for a 10-person feast, with prices 25% lower than last year. First-time delivery customers also receive free express shipping. Aldi : Known for its no-frills approach, Aldi's meal deal costs $40 for 10 people, $7 cheaper than last year. The package includes 21 items, ranging from turkey and rolls to cranberry sauce, potatoes and boxed macaroni cheese.

: Known for its no-frills approach, Aldi's meal deal costs $40 for 10 people, $7 cheaper than last year. The package includes 21 items, ranging from turkey and rolls to cranberry sauce, potatoes and boxed macaroni cheese. BJ's Wholesale: Members spending $150 or more on holiday essentials can claim a free Butterball turkey valued at up to $25. The promotion runs from 15 to 26 November and can be redeemed online or through the BJ's app.

Other Retailers Join the Competition

While Walmart, Aldi and BJ's dominate the headlines, other chains are also offering competitive deals. Costco's prepared Thanksgiving dinner feeds eight people at $25 per person, featuring free-range turkey breast, stuffing, macaroni cheese and desserts. Publix is selling a complete prepared dinner for eight at $69.99, while Giant Eagle is offering a free turkey to shoppers who spend $350 between 16 October and 6 November.

These promotions highlight how fiercely grocery chains are competing for holiday shoppers. According to the Farm Bureau, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 in 2024 was about $58. Some of this year's bundles undercut that average by 20–30%, even as wholesale prices rise.

Why Deals Matter

For families, these offers are more than marketing tactics—they are lifelines. With food prices expected to rise another 2.6–3.4% in 2025, households are finding ways to stretch budgets without sacrificing tradition. Retailers know consumers are watching every pound, and the competition reflects both economic pressure and cultural importance.

Budget Strategies Beyond Deals

Experts emphasise that finding hot turkey deals is only part of the solution. Families can also manage costs by creating holiday spending plans, setting gift expectations early, leveraging loyalty programmes and credit card points, and asking guests to contribute side dishes or desserts. These strategies help reduce financial stress while keeping celebrations intact.

The Bigger Picture

The surge in turkey prices has turned Thanksgiving into a test of resilience for both families and retailers. While bird flu and inflation drive costs higher, the price war among Walmart, Aldi, BJ's and others shows how competitive the grocery industry has become in protecting holiday traditions.

For now, the answer to rising costs lies in where to find hot turkey deals — and whether families can balance tradition with financial reality.