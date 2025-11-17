In the whirlwind of the 2025 festive season, Tesco finds itself at the centre of a social media storm, accused of 'cancelling Christmas' after a viral claim alleged the supermarket had rebranded its traditional firs as 'evergreen trees' to appease so-called woke sensitivities.

On 16 November 2025, the row erupted online, fuelling boycott calls and debates over cultural erosion, as shoppers hunt Nordmann Fir deals and braced for imperfect holiday preparations.

This alleged rebrand controversy collided with Tesco's 'That's What Makes It Christmas' campaign, which celebrates festive feuds and half-price tree sales, spotlighting tensions between tradition and retail evolution.

The Viral Spark of Festive Fury

The uproar ignited on 16 November 2025 when Conservative figure Susan Hall AM posted on X: 'No no no @Tesco they are CHRISTMAS TREES!', amplifying a photo of an artificial tree box labelled 'Evergreen Tree'.

No no no @Tesco they are CHRISTMAS TREES! https://t.co/5ELHz6F0Qz — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) November 16, 2025

The image, shared widely, sparked outrage with claims that Tesco was ashamed of Christmas and too scared to offend minorities. It racked up over 500K views within hours. Searches for 'Tesco Christmas controversy 2025' and 'cancelling Christmas' surged, echoing annual 'war on Christmas' debates and past retail labelling rows. Critics viewed the descriptor as emblematic of cultural shifts, turning a routine product tag into a symbol of seasonal strife.

Social media intensified the backlash, with users pledging boycotts and demanding Tesco 'do better'. Yet, the backlash revealed deeper anxieties about tradition amid economic squeezes, where a cropped label outpaced context, transforming shopping into ideological flashpoints. The episode underscores how digital amplification fuels festive feuds, blending genuine concern with viral misinformation.

Debunking the Evergreen Myth

Fact-checks quickly exposed the rebrand claim as a misrepresentation of artificial tree packaging. Tesco's website prominently features a Christmas Trees section stocked with Nordmann Firs and spruces, marketed explicitly for the holidays. 'Evergreen' refers to the botanical type—non-deciduous conifers like firs—used generically by suppliers year-round, not a festive erasure.

How do people fall for this shite every year https://t.co/Xvv5RSRMgn — Tom 🦇 (@allmoshnopit) November 16, 2025

Media reports confirmed no policy shift; the photo likely showed a standard label, similar to debunked 2024 'inclusive' rumours where context was omitted for clicks. Public reactions were divided: some retracted shares upon clarification, while others doubled down on boycott vows. The saga highlights misinformation's velocity in 2025's digital landscape, eroding retail trust amid rising costs—artificial trees are now pricier due to tariffs, according industry analysis.

Tesco's unchanged holiday branding, including explicit 'Christmas' promotions, counters erasure narratives, urging shoppers to verify before vilifying.

Tesco's Festive Counter and Seasonal Chaos

Tesco launched its 2025 holiday campaign on 12 November, 'That's What Makes It Christmas' via BBH London, featuring 11 vignettes of 'perfectly imperfect' moments like wrapping mishaps and family rows, narrated by John Bishop.

Ditching a single ad in favour of chaotic shorts rivalling John Lewis, the campaign embraces the message: 'Christmas isn't perfect, but that's what makes it Christmas'.

On 14 November, prices halved on non-drop Nordmann Firs—5-6ft trees dropped from £40 to £20 , potted 2.5-3.5ft from £30 to £15—alongside '3 for 2' toy offers, until 14 December or while stocks last.

By 17 November, Tesco had not directly addressed the evergreen tree backlash, but its festive campaign—aimed at budget-conscious families—reinforces the retailer's £1.3 billion investment in the holiday season.

In the end, this fleeting furore serves as a timely reminder of retail's delicate dance with public sentiment, where one ambiguous label can eclipse a season of goodwill.