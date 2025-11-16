A recent accountability report has raised serious questions about the ethics and safety of Kim Kardashian's Skims brand, suggesting it may be performing worse than budget retailer Shein in human rights, environmental, and chemical safety standards.

The Remake nonprofit evaluation ranks Skims at the very bottom of the scale due to concerns over traceability, material transparency, and potential health risks from its products.

The report focuses in particular on the brand's viral Faux Hair Micro String Thong, made entirely from synthetic materials, which may pose chemical risks to sensitive skin.

Skims Scored Low in Accountability Report

As shared by Lifestyle INQ, the Remake report scored brands out of a maximum of 150 points. It measures human rights, environmental justice, governance, raw materials, wages, and commercial practices.

While top brands like Everlane, H&M, Puma, Reformation, and Ralph Lauren performed strongly, Skims, Fashion Nova, and Temu scored a concerning zero.

Surprisingly, even Shein, often criticised for its fast fashion practices, scored slightly higher with six points. Analysts say this reflects a lack of transparency around supply chains and material sourcing, making Skims products effectively opaque despite their premium pricing.

The Materials Behind Skims' Controversial Thong

The Faux Hair Micro String Thong sold out in multiple colours and sizes. But sustainable fashion consultant Twin Scott examined the product and found it contains 82% polyamide (nylon) and 18% elastane (lycra), making it 100% oil-based plastic.

Scott warns that these synthetic fibres trap moisture and heat against the skin, which is particularly concerning for garments designed for intimate areas.

Beyond discomfort, Scott also shared potential health risks.

The materials may contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) capable of interfering with hormones, potentially affecting fertility and reproductive health. He expressed alarm that consumers are embracing he product for its novelty, while the chemical risks remain largely unconsidered.

'It's worrying to me that people see the fun in Kim's piss-taking capitalism, and not the impact these could have, not only on the planet, but on our bodies', Scot added.

Skims: Price Doesn't Equal Safety

Concerns about chemical exposure in synthetic clothing have been shown in several Shein products.

A user on Scott's video recalled falling ill after wearing a Shein yoga set in the rain, describing symptoms including dizziness, vomiting, and headaches, attributing them to chemicals that 'stunk like burnt plastic'.

Employees who bought synthetic clothing also reported skin rashes, hives, respiratory issues, and hair loss, since these contained formaldehyde and heavy metals such as nickel and chromium.

The Remake report serves as a reminder that high price tags do not guarantee ethical, environmentally safe, or health-conscious products. Skims' viral thong, despite costing 32 ($38), ranks far lower than inexpensive Shein prices.

A Call for Transparency in Skims Products

Analysts suggest that both fashion and premium intimate wear brands share responsibility in reducing chemical risks, with purchasing decisions acting as a form of accountability.

For Kim Kardashian and her billion-dollar Skims brand, it's not too late to provide clear sourcing, non-toxic materials, and employ sustainable practices. Most of her consumers are young women, and bringing these health concerns to light would also give informed consumer choices for their bodies.