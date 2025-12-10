The Duchess of Sussex has launched a blistering counter-attack against claims she 'pilfered' a designer gown, with her team branding the accusations 'highly defamatory' — legal code that suggests a courtroom battle could be imminent.

In a rare and furious move, Meghan Markle broke her silence through a spokesperson to shut down swirling rumours regarding a £1,350 dress worn during a high-profile photoshoot. The row, dubbed 'Frockgate' by social media commentators, ignited after the Duchess appeared in a trailer for her With Love, Meghan Christmas holiday special wearing a stunning satin green gown by Galvan. Fashion sleuths quickly identified the garment as the identical dress she modelled for a Variety cover shoot in 2022, sparking allegations that she had failed to return the item to the stylists.

However, the suggestion that the former royal has 'sticky fingers' has been met with a fierce denial. Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline, a representative for the Sussexes issued a statement that legal experts believe signals an intent to sue.

How the 'Frockgate' Scandal Threatened Meghan Markle And Her Reputation

The controversy centres on insinuations that the duchess walked away with wardrobe items without permission. Her spokesperson did not mince words when addressing the claims, stating: 'The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory'.

The spokesperson further clarified the situation regarding the inventory, adding: 'Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements'.

According to legal experts, the specific choice of language is significant. By labelling the accusations 'highly defamatory', Meghan Markle is effectively drawing a line in the sand. 'It is rare for Meghan to hit out at tabloid tales so publicly,' one legal expert noted. 'To use language such as "highly defamatory" shows she really has gone nuclear over this and is clearly raging at the insinuations in the story about the dress.'

Sources close to the duchess indicate she is 'seething' over the narrative that she committed theft or acted dishonestly. The insider explained that retaining items from photoshoots is often a calculated move by high-profile figures, not an act of greed. It is considered 'commonplace and prudent' for stars — particularly those associated with the royal family — to keep certain garments to prevent them from being auctioned off or resold for exorbitant sums by third parties looking to cash in on the royal connection.

Past Allegations Haunt Meghan Markle Amid Fresh Theft Rumours

The 'Frockgate' furore was fanned by a recent tabloid story and a podcast episode titled Exclusive: Meghan Markle New Stealing Allegations, which aired in March of the previous year. The reports alleged that the duchess failed to return 'a lot of stuff' following the 2022 Variety shoot.

Journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis, appearing on Andrew Gold's Heretics podcast in March 2024, gave traction to these rumours. 'I have since heard, in a more recent photoshoot of Meghan's, there was also a lot of stuff that was not returned after Meghan wore it in a very high-profile photo shoot,' Grigoriadis claimed, strongly implying she was referring to the Variety feature. She added a caveat, noting that 'sticky fingers at the end of a photoshoot is not unheard of. It does happen from time to time'.

This is not the first time Meghan Markle has faced such accusations. Grigoriadis referenced claims made by author Tom Bower in his 2022 book, Revenge. Bower alleged that during her time living in Toronto as a Suits actress, the duchess demanded a pair of expensive designer heels for a campaign with Canadian department store Reitman's.

'To the surprise of the wardrobe staff, she forgot to leave behind the Aquazzura shoes,' Bower wrote. Interestingly, the duchess later wore the identical Aquazzura 'Very Matilde' crisscross suede pumps during the widespread photo call to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

Despite stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle remain duke and duchess, though they are barred from using their HRH titles for commercial gain. With the spokesperson emphasising that these 'false, unsubstantiated' statements have caused 'serious harm' to her reputation, it remains to be seen if the duchess will follow through with legal proceedings against those propagating the theft rumours.