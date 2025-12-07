Gilbert Arenas was left in disbelief after learning that former NBA forward Matt Barnes lost £41,711 ($61k) in what Barnes described as an AI-assisted extortion plot.

The revelation unfolded on Arenas' show, where he reacted with a mix of shock and humour as the details were read aloud.

The resurfaced story has reignited discussion about AI scams, digital impersonation and the vulnerability of public figures to increasingly sophisticated online threats.

Arenas' Reaction: 'How You Get Catfished Like That?'

When co-host Josiah Johnson recounted Barnes' account of the scam, Arenas visibly froze before breaking into a mix of laughter and astonishment.

According to reporting from Complex, he reacted instantly when told that Barnes had allegedly sent more than sixty thousand dollars to a person using AI tools to deceive him.

'That man just got finessed out of sixty-one thousand dollars? By an AI snow bunny? Nah, y'all playing. Nah, I don't believe it,' Arenas said as he processed the story.

He added that he could never fall for a similar scheme, saying that if he ever spent that amount, he would expect something tangible in return.

Gilbert arenas reacts to Matt barnes getting extorted for 60k by a Ai fake ig model pic.twitter.com/elzIgKjoVx — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) December 1, 2025

Arenas was taken aback again when Johnson explained the deeper mechanics of the plot, which Barnes previously described as involving synthetic audio, video and text messages designed to impersonate him.

When Johnson outlined how deep fake content was used to create the illusion of infidelity, Arenas leaned back and asked, 'If she did all that, she got to have pictures or something now. How you get catfished like that?'

Barnes' Breakdown of the Alleged AI Extortion Plot

Barnes said last month that he planned to sue blogger Tasha K for posting what he claimed was AI-generated content tied to the scam.

He stated that the situation began in July 2023 during a brief split with his partner, Anansa Sims. According to Barnes, he had stopped communicating with the woman involved once he reconciled with Sims, but soon after, threatening messages from multiple numbers began to appear.

Barnes said he received warnings that fabricated images and videos would be released publicly. With Sims pregnant at the time, he explained that he chose to pay the scammer to avoid causing her distress.

He posted screenshots of the exchanges, including proof of payments amounting to sixty-one thousand dollars sent to someone identified as Zoe.

Barnes denied every claim associated with the content and ended his explanation with a blunt statement: 'It's bullsh-t.'

AI Scams and the Growing Challenge of Deep Fake Extortion

Barnes' account highlights concerns from cybersecurity experts about the rise of AI-enhanced impersonation schemes.

These scams frequently rely on realistic synthetic media to fabricate conversations, images and videos.

Specialists warn that such techniques can create convincing narratives that pressure victims into paying large sums of money.

The case has contributed to wider conversations about the responsibility of social platforms to identify AI-generated content and protect users from malicious activity.

Although Meta has introduced verification tools and labelling systems, researchers note that detection often lags behind emerging technologies.

Public Reaction as Arenas' Clip Circulates Online

Arenas' commentary went viral across social media, with many users focusing on his stunned expressions and comedic timing.

Others expressed concern over how easily deep fakes and AI-driven interactions can manipulate even well-known public figures.

The circulating clip has also sparked renewed discussion about safe digital behaviour, verification practices and the emotional pressure exploited in extortion schemes.