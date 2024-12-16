With the UK workforce's increased focus on leisure time, the desire to prioritise a better work-life balance is at the forefront of our minds. Whether you're looking at taking a sabbatical or using your annual leave more tactically to make the most of your time off, there's no better time to consider bucket list cruises for your next big trip.

UK International sea passenger numbers hit 18.2 million at the end of 2023, with that number looking to rise again by the end of 2024. With the many benefits of cruising, from visiting multiple destinations on a single voyage to avoiding the stress of packing, there's no wonder that so many people are taking to the seas for their holidays, and the introduction of World Cruises means it easier than ever to tick off your bucket list!

Visit Multiple Destinations

One of the biggest benefits of a World Cruise is being able to visit so many beautiful destinations on one trip without disruptive travel! With itineraries ranging from 30 to over 150 destinations, world cruises really are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit all corners of the globe.

On average, World Cruises last 2 - 4 months, although some can last as long as 180 days! Similarly, the length of time world cruise docks at each port can vary, but it tends to range from half a day to overnight, so travellers have ample time to explore each location before boarding the ship again.

With Silversea cruises experiencing six continents and visiting over 70 ports, this multiple-destination trip offers a summer in the South Pacific to the lesser-explored Southern Caribbean islands. It's an ideal option to experience a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list cruise.

Bucket List Cruises To Suit Any Budget

Although cruising is a more budget-friendly option than many other modes of transport, if you can't quite stretch your budget or annual leave to four months, there are still options!

Many World Cruises also divide their itineraries into shorter trips, known as 'sectors'. From luxury Mediterranean cruises to exotic Asia and the Far East, this is an ideal option if you want to dip your toe in the water of cruising and get a taste for bucket list cruises before committing to a World Cruise.

Find Your Perfect Balance

You can find real balance when travelling on a Cruise. While you can make the most of each destination and explore everything there is to offer, your travel and seabound days will allow some much-deserved rest.

Many cruise ships have onboard spas and a full itinerary of entertainment and activities, so you can create a perfectly balanced holiday that suits your needs and activity levels.

No Need To Keep Repacking And Unpacking

Packing for a World Cruise may seem daunting, considering various climates. However, once you've decided on your best bikini and warmest thermals, you'll only need to pack once! As you'll stay in your designated cabin for your around-the-world cruise, you won't need to worry about unpacking and repacking every few days!

For the most part, cruise lines also have a more generous luggage allowance compared to airlines. Setting sail on your World Cruise from the UK means you won't need to worry about lugging your luggage on many planes, trains and taxis or up and down hotel stairs. It also means you don't have to accommodate airline luggage restrictions either.

Stress-Free Planning

Planning and booking your multi-destination holiday sounds very stressful, as does navigating flight times, connections, transfers, and hotel bookings. Luckily, most cruise companies take the stress out of organising your World Cruise. They'll work with you to find the best itinerary and type of cruise for your budget and desires, so all you'll have to do is arrive ready for your adventure!

Inclusive And Accessible Travel For All

Cruising could be considered one of the most accessible forms of travel. Most ships have modified, accessible rooms, making it a great option for people with limited mobility or additional medicinal needs.

Larger cruise ships, like those used for world cruises, are usually designed to be accessible as standard, with lifts and wider corridors throughout the ship. Similarly, once you arrive at your starting port, there will be little exertive travel to worry about. Talking to cruise companies before booking will also help you understand how accessible the destinations on the itinerary are.

First-Class Food

When you're not tucking into the local delicacies on land, you can rest assured that you'll eat like royalty aboard your cruise ship.

Catering to even the most fussy eaters and seasoned foodies, cruise catering offers so many dining options; from buffets to a la carte, themed cuisine nights, and gourmet restaurants, there'll be lots to tickle your tastebuds.

Family-Friendly Fun

Interestingly, cruising has long been associated with older passengers. While cruising is a great option for travellers over 50 and beyond, due to the accessible nature of cruising, it shouldn't be overlooked by younger travellers and families!

Cruise Ships have many child-friendly entertainment options, from pools to kids' clubs.

You won't have to worry about packing up everyone's luggage and moving to your next destination either, as you'll have your cabin for the duration of your journey.

Cruising isn't just an excellent option for families with young children, though! It's also increasing in popularity among young adults, with 30% of 16-24-year-oldsexpressing interest in taking a sea cruise in the next five years.

With cruisegoers spanning all generations, it could be time to let go of your preconceptions and give seafaring a go!

Stay Connected And Share Your Holiday Snaps

Most cruise ships have reliable, fast WiFi across their ships, meaning you can stay in touch with friends and family back home while also making them jealous by sharing snaps of your travels.

Alternatively, maybe you're really making use of remote working and will be taking your office to the Seven Seas. It's never been easier to stay connected abroad—just remember to check the time zones before accidentally booking a meeting at 3 a.m.!

Final Thoughts

Making lasting memories, visiting remarkable landmarks and remote destinations, and having the comfort of one luxury cabin for the whole journey make travelling on a World Cruise a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

So, what are you waiting for? The World (Cruise) is your oyster!

Sebastian Lewis is an experienced travel writer who enjoys sharing the latest insider tips and tricks that he's picked up from his adventures. He's passionate about promoting sustainable travel when visiting some of the most desired places worldwide.