A TikTok post by The Older Millennial has triggered a wave of speculation about Candace Owens' past relationship with Charlie Kirk. The creator claimed Owens was '100% falling over to this dude' before Kirk met Erika, suggesting she imagined a future with him. According to the post, Kirk seemed interested too, but his eventual marriage to Erika left Owens bitter and convinced she had lost 'the one that got away'.

The TikTok further alleged that Owens' own marriage was rushed—pointing to her acceptance of a proposal over FaceTime just 18 days after meeting her husband—as a reaction to Kirk's engagement. The creator concluded that Owens' resentment towards Erika stems from believing she 'stole her man'.

Online Reactions and the 'Woman Scorned' Trope

The comments on the TikTok reveal a divided audience, with many users readily accepting the psychological framing. Many agreed with the theory, describing Owens as jealous or acting like a 'woman scorned'. One user wrote: 'Her behaviour is the epitome of a woman scorned', while another added: 'She's giving bitter ex girlfriend and if my spouse was talking about a friend like that I would be super suspicious'.

Others echoed similar sentiments, insisting Owens' actions were driven by bitterness. 'All her drama is jealousy', one commenter said, while another remarked: 'She just low-key jealous'. Another added: 'Massive jealousy', reinforcing the idea that Owens' behaviour is rooted in resentment.

Fact-Checking the Timeline

However, the theory faces significant factual hurdles, which astute observers were quick to highlight. One user argued: 'She met her husband before he met Erika. So that time line doesn't work'. Another added: 'She married two years before Charlie got married to Erika'.

Public records support these rebuttals. Owens married George Farmer in 2019, while Kirk did not marry Erika until 2021. This chronological discrepancy undermines the central premise that Owens rushed her nuptials in reaction to Kirk's relationship, suggesting the 'jealousy' narrative may be a projection rather than a historical reality.

There were also voices defending Owens, suggesting she was simply close to Kirk as a friend and is being unfairly maligned for seeking accountability. One user commented: 'I don't think so, I truly think she wants to get the truth out. I would want the same if my best friend was murdered and no one is doing something about it'. Another added: 'I've been watching her videos and I've not seen her say anything bad about Erika at all'.

From Gossip to Conspiracy

Beyond jealousy, some comments ventured into darker territory, demonstrating how quickly internet discourse can spiral into accusation. A number of users suggested Owens was 'involved in his death', with one writing: 'The more she talks the more I'm convinced she was involved'. Others dismissed such claims as unfounded, calling them a 'holy reach'.

Still, the speculation illustrates how quickly online debates can escalate. What began as a TikTok about alleged romantic feelings has spiralled into theories about motives, timelines and even criminal involvement.

The Weaponisation of Personal Narratives

The debate highlights how social media speculation can shape perceptions of public figures, often reducing complex political dynamics to soap opera tropes. While there is no evidence to substantiate claims of romantic involvement, the TikTok and its viral comments show how audiences interpret personal dynamics through the lens of jealousy and rivalry.

For Owens, the controversy adds another layer to her already polarising public persona. Whether seen as a scorned woman, a loyal friend, or simply the subject of online gossip, the narrative of Charlie Kirk as 'the one that got away' has taken hold in corners of TikTok and beyond.

Ultimately, the traction of this theory underscores a broader trend in digital political discourse: the tendency to delegitimise female commentators by attributing their actions to emotional instability or romantic failure. By framing Owens' investigative efforts as the result of a broken heart, detractors can dismiss her claims without engaging with the substance of her arguments.